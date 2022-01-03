Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live as the Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Lage’s sides go head-to-head at Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.
As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno Lage this season - only Man City have conceded fewer - has them ninth in the table and able to go up another place with victory here. Goalscoring has been a real issue though, with just 13 in 18 games making them the league’s second-lowest scorers.
The visitors have only won once in their last six but have not conceded more than once in a single game since early November. Follow all the team news and live action below as Man United face Wolves:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick on Wolves
More from Manchester United’s head coach who spoke about tonight’s match in his pre-game press conference. He emphasised that United need to find a way to break down Wolves’ solid defence without leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack something they haven’t been able to do convincingly this season.
Rangnick said:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick not happy with United progress
Manchester United have not lost a Premier League game since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager but the new boss is unhappy with the progress of the team.
The Red Devils have won three and drawn two of Rangnick’s five games in charge but those results don’t reflect the less than stellar performances they’ve put in on the pitch.
Rangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club which saw them take an unexpected two week break in December as matches got postponed. He said:
Man Utd vs Wolves: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League this evening and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb up the table.
The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form. Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Recent results
Manchester United are unbeaten in six Premier League matches, a run that stretches back to November 20th when they were hammered 4-1 by Watford. That was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last match in charge and since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager the Red Devils have won three and lost one of their four league games. Added to that are the three games which Michael Carrick took charge of, a win versus Villarreal in the Champions League followed by a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.
Wolves’ last seven Premier League matches have ended either 0-0 or 1-0. They’ve had two victories, three draws and two defeats in that time. Last time out they held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Molineux and now take on Manchester United away from home. Bruno Lage’s men have struggled for goals this term but are consistently difficult to break down and will prove to be so again tonight.
Man Utd vs Wolves: Early team news
Bruno Fernandes is back for Manchester United after missing the win against Burnley due to a suspension. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick also believes Victor Lindelof will be available for selection after a spell on the sidelines due to Covid-19 but Paul Pogba remains out.
Wolves manager Bruno Lage has confirmed that there are no new positive Covid cases in his squad after Wolves’ match against Arsenal was postponed on Tuesday last week.
Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Jonny are the only absentees.
Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his goal-shy side to finally find the finishing touch after creating unwanted history.
The Portuguese takes his side to Manchester United on Monday after a year which has seen them struggle to score.
Wolves netted just 42 goals in 2021 – their lowest total since 1922 – with 34 coming in the league, which is the club’s third lowest after 1919 and 1981.
Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this term.
Only rock-bottom Norwich have scored less in the top flight this campaign, but Bruno remains confident they will find the net.
“We are not a defensive team and are creating a lot of chances,” he said, with Wolves also boasting one of the best defensive records in the division.
“All of our wingers and strikers have had chances just against the goalkeeper and they didn’t score.”
Full report:
Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles
Wolves scored just 42 goals last year under Nuno Espirito Santo and Lage.
