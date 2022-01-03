Manchester United vs Wolves predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

All you need to know about the match

Sarah Rendell
Monday 03 January 2022 07:23
Comments
Ralf Rangnick on partnership of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire

Wolves travel to Old Trafford on Monday to compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.

It’s a clash between six and seven in the table who have both had gaps in playing due to Covid recently. Wolves haven’t played since they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on 19 December and United came back to the pitch on 27th December against Newcastle.

Lage said ahead of the match:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

Recommended

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United will be without Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof due to Covid. While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Wolves

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Recommended

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in