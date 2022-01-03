Wolves travel to Old Trafford on Monday to compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.

It’s a clash between six and seven in the table who have both had gaps in playing due to Covid recently. Wolves haven’t played since they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on 19 December and United came back to the pitch on 27th December against Newcastle.

Lage said ahead of the match:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United will be without Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof due to Covid. While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Wolves

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.