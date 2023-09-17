Mason Greenwood makes Getafe debut in first competitive appearance for 19 months
Mason Greenwood left Manchester United at the end of the summer transfer window
Mason Greenwood made his first appearance for Getafe, playing in a competitive fixture for the first time since January 2022.
Following his move to the Spanish club from Manchester United, he stepped onto the field for the first time since a 1-0 win over West Ham 19 months ago.
Greenwood did not start for Getafe but came on in the second half from the bench, to cheers from some of those in the crowd.
He played a small role in his side’s third goal, taking a shot which went out for a corner, from which they scored.
Greenwood signed for Getafe at the end of the summer transfer window on loan from Old Trafford.
The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.
Greenwood was unveiled to cheering fans when he was unveiled as a Getafe player earlier this month
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies