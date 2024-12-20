Mikel Arteta focused on present and not long-term future at Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta insists he is not thinking too far ahead about his long-term future on the five-year anniversary of his appointment as Arsenal boss.

Arteta, who takes his side to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday after knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, took over a struggling 10th-placed side three weeks after Unai Emery had been sacked.

He has since transformed the North Londoners – and remains emphatic about how much he enjoys the role – but when asked to picture himself in the same chair come 2029 admitted it felt a bit too far in the distance.

Put to him if he could imagine himself as Arsenal boss another five years down the line, Arteta instantly replied: “No. I mean, I think you have to live in the present in this job, and obviously you have to plan for what’s coming in the mid-term and long-term, that’s for sure, and we have a lot of conversations regarding that.

“But I think the energy has to be in the moment, paying attention to every detail and understanding how things are working, putting more processes in place to make better decisions, and always have that aim to keep everybody in this fit, to get the best out of them, and make sure they feel part of what they do.”

Arteta said it was “at the moment impossible” to envision himself managing a different Premier League side, adding: “I have very limited energy, because I put all of it into managing this football club, giving my very best to the players and the staff.

“And that’s my only ambition, to make this club more successful.”

The 41-year-old laughed at the suggestion that he had not grown a single grey hair during his half-decade tenure, and said he has not regretted any decisions, all made with thorough analysis, though added “some (were) right and many wrong, unfortunately.”

I think I have changed Mikel Arteta

Arteta said his approach has evolved from a one “very obsessed with the tactical aspect of the game” to “putting the priorities in other aspects.”

“I think I have changed,” he added. “Things are different. It’s gone so fast, to be fair. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Arsenal’s trip to Selhurst Park comes just three days after Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick booked the Gunners a place in the Carabao Cup final four with a 3-2 victory over the Eagles at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are both available for Saturday’s contest, where Arteta’s third-placed side – six points behind league leaders Liverpool – will look to keep pace in their final game before Christmas.

Asked if Jesus had kick-started a hot streak on Wednesday night, Arteta said: “He’s been really good since he came back from pre-season, after he had a setback, then he started to play some good performances without scoring.

“Obviously what he did the other day, I think it’s exactly what we needed from our night.

“Everybody in the team was really happy, and you can see his immediate reaction, big smile on his face, big energy around him. That’s what we need. To have everybody at the highest level of performance, and Gabi certainly had a big one on Wednesday.”