Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.

The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.

The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Nations League draw?

The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.

How to watch

The Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s YouTube channel, so viewers can stream the draw online for free.

How does the draw work?

Leagues A, B and C will all have 16 teams, which will each be drawn into four groups of four for the league phase. The remaining seven teams, in League D, will be split into two groups, one of four and the other of three.

League A

France (2021 Finals) Spain (2021 Finals) Italy (2021 Finals) Belgium (2021 Finals) Portugal Netherlands Denmark Germany England Poland Switzerland Croatia Wales (promoted) Austria (promoted) Czech Republic (promoted) Hungary (promoted)

League B

Ukraine (relegated) Sweden (relegated) Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated) Iceland (relegated) Finland Norway Scotland Russia Israel Romania Serbia Republic of Ireland Slovenia (promoted) Montenegro (promoted) Albania (promoted) Armenia (promoted)

League C

Turkey (relegated) Slovakia (relegated) Bulgaria (relegated) Northern Ireland (relegated) Greece Belarus Luxembourg North Macedonia Lithuania Georgia Azerbaijan Kosovo (2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022) Gibraltar (promoted) Faroe Islands (promoted)

League C or D (2020/21 play-outs)

Kazakstan Cyprus Estonia Moldova

League D

(2 play-out losers tbc in March 2022) Liechtenstein Malta Latvia San Marino Andorra

When are the matches?

In all cases teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. Four of the six matchdays will be in June due to the winter scheduling of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout Finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024/25 edition.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated. The teams finishing fourth in the League C groups will enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.

Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024