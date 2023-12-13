Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United and AC Milan meet hoping to steal second spot in Group F and progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The two sides begin the final round of fixtures level on five points, two points Paris Saint-Germain.

The French capital club take on Borussia Dortmund in their final fixture, and a defeat or draw could open the door for one of Newcastle and Milan to advance.

Both sides were beaten in weekend league action, with Eddie Howe’s side thrashed by Tottenham and Milan denied a draw by a brilliant backheel winner from Atalanta’s Luis Muriel.

When is Newcastle vs AC Milan?

Newcastle vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 13 December at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Newcastle welcomed back Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff in the defeat at Spurs, positive news after a rough run with injuries. Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are among those still unavailable to EddiE howe, while ex-Milan man Sandro Tonali is serving a long ban for breaching betting rules.

Rafael Leao could return to the AC Milan side after recovering from a thigh issue, but Stefano Pioli remains without a number of central defenders, leaving Theo Hernandez likely to partner Fikayo Tomori.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao

Odds

Newcastle win 17/20

Draw 14/5

AC Milan win 14/5

Prediction

A draw. Newcastle 2-2 AC Milan