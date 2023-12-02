Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United and Manchester United meet in a vital Premier League fixture after dramatic draws in midweek European action.

Newcastle were denied at the death against Paris Saint-Germain by a controversial penalty, while Erik ten Hag’s side shared six goals in a thrilling game at Galatasaray.

The pair return to league action hoping to build on encouraging wins last time out, with Newcastle a single point behind their visitors.

Manchester United are yet to draw a game this season and may spy an opportunity to secure a significant win on the road with the home side dealing with a number of injuries.

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United?

Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 2 December at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Newcastle were forced to name only a seven-man bench, including two goalkeepers, for their midweek trip to Paris as their injury crisis continues. Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are available for Premier League action, though, and should return to the matchday squad, with Lewis Miley likely to get another opportunity to further his burgeoning reputation in midfield.

Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the return to fitness of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony, leaving him with plenty of forward options to choose from with Marcus Rashford available after serving a one-match Champions League suspension. There are more concerns in midfield and defence, though, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Prediction

A first Premier League draw of the season for Manchester United. Newcastle 2-2 Manchester United