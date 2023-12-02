Newcastle v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from St James’ Park
Follow all the live action from Newcastle’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at St James’ Park
Manchester United travel to Newcastle United this evening as both sides look to put weeknight Champions League woes behind them and consolidate form in the Premier League.
Newcastle go into the game a point behind Manchester United in the table, although they have lost one fewer game than Erik ten Hag’s men. But at St James’ Park, Newcastle have been a powerhouse this season, winning six of their matches at home, and losing just one, having netted 14 goals in the process.
Both sides have been dealing with injury concerns this season, although Magpie woes are more acute, they were forced to field teenagers on the bench against Paris Saint Germain in midweek, and were unable to make any tactical substitutions.
Eddie Howe will be without 11 players for the match, while Ten Hag has been able to welcome back Luke Shaw in recent weeks, but United could be without seven senior members of the squad.
Follow all the live action from St James’ Park in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips for the game here.
Manchester United show they have two sides after European stumble – and neither is working
From hell to purgatory. Manchester United are left in limbo about their European future this season, after a game at Galatasaray where both sides left everything on the pitch. Andre Onana, however, let two free-kicks in.
There was still more to an utterly thrilling 3-3 draw than that, as United lost a lead for the fifth time in five Champions League group games. This was also the second by two goals.
That should torment Erik ten Hag, even as it would have delighted anyone else watching on. This was so much more entertaining than the divinely perfect football we’ve come to expect from the competition’s best level and there is, of course, a lesson in that.
This might have been the way to put on a show. It isn’t the way to go about an away game in the Champions League.
Miguel Delaney analyses what is going wrong at Old Trafford:
European stumble shows there are two sides to Man United – and neither is working
United’s playing styles are ‘control’ to the point of boredom or abandon to the point of chaos. Both have left them in purgatory
Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds
Newcastle and Manchester United will both be looking to put their European disappointments behind them when they square off at St James’ Park (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).
Both sides are staring down the barrel of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after costly draws in midweek but United and the Magpies will need to forget about those results quickly and focus on this clash, which could have a bearing on whether they are back in the Champions League next season.
The Red Devils have won five of their last six league games to move within four points of the top four, one point ahead of Newcastle, but football betting sites have priced them as underdogs for the trip to the north-east.
Newcastle have already beaten Erik ten Hag’s team once this season, dumping them out of the EFL Cup, and they may be able to justify their favouritism at home, where they’ve been so strong under Eddie Howe.
We’ve looked at the Premier League odds to come up with three Newcastle vs Man Utd tips.
Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds
We've got three betting tips for Saturday night's big Premier League clash at St James' Park
Early Man Utd team news
Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the return to fitness of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony, leaving him with plenty of forward options to choose from with Marcus Rashford available after serving a one-match Champions League suspension.
There are more concerns in midfield and defence, though, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all sidelined.
Predicted line-up
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
Early Newcastle team news
Newcastle were forced to name only a seven-man bench, including two goalkeepers, for their midweek trip to Paris as their injury crisis continues.
Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are available for Premier League action, though, and should return to the matchday squad, with Lewis Miley likely to get another opportunity to further his burgeoning reputation in midfield.
Predicted line-up
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Newcastle vs Manchester United
Newcastle United host Manchester United on Saturday night with just one point and one place between them in the Premier League table. Their relative standings might be in close proximity but the two clubs feel worlds apart right now – even as they share a curious overlapping in many factors this season.
Both clubs drew in midweek, in Champions League matches with a huge amount resting on the outcomes. The Magpies, of course, earnt the better result but perhaps ended up feeling worse; such is the rollercoaster of emotions within football, holding Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw but conceding in the final minutes to a hotly debated penalty.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead much earlier in the game and still could have won their match, eventually leaving Galatasaray with a 3-3 draw. Neither currently stand to progress in their groups, and both face an uphill battle domestically to regain a top-four place to return and try again among Europe’s elite in 2024-25.
Read Karl Matchett’s analysis ahead of the game:
Anthony Gordon can make England statement by outshining Marcus Rashford
Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag both have injury concerns to deal with and are separated by one point in the Premier League table
When is Newcastle vs Manchester United and how can I watch it?
When is Newcastle vs Manchester United?
Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 2 December at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Is Newcastle v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Newcastle United and Manchester United meet in a vital Premier League fixture after dramatic draws in midweek European action.
Newcastle were denied at the death against Paris Saint-Germain by a controversial penalty, while Erik ten Hag’s side shared six goals in a thrilling game at Galatasaray.
The pair return to league action hoping to build on encouraging wins last time out, with Newcastle a single point behind their visitors.
Manchester United are yet to draw a game this season and may spy an opportunity to secure a significant win on the road with the home side dealing with a number of injuries.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Newcastle v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Newcastle vs Manchester United
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Manchester United at St James’ Park.
There is not much separating the teams in the Premier League and both have had to contend with substantial injury crisis.
It will be a cold affair in the north east but should make for a thrilling encounter.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies