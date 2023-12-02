✕ Close Ten Hag dismisses criticism with insistence that Man Utd team 'in development'

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United this evening as both sides look to put weeknight Champions League woes behind them and consolidate form in the Premier League.

Newcastle go into the game a point behind Manchester United in the table, although they have lost one fewer game than Erik ten Hag’s men. But at St James’ Park, Newcastle have been a powerhouse this season, winning six of their matches at home, and losing just one, having netted 14 goals in the process.

Both sides have been dealing with injury concerns this season, although Magpie woes are more acute, they were forced to field teenagers on the bench against Paris Saint Germain in midweek, and were unable to make any tactical substitutions.

Eddie Howe will be without 11 players for the match, while Ten Hag has been able to welcome back Luke Shaw in recent weeks, but United could be without seven senior members of the squad.

