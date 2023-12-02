Jump to content
Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds

We've got three betting tips for Saturday night's big Premier League clash at St James' Park
Last Updated: 2nd of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Newcastle vs Manchester United betting tips

Newcastle vs Manchester United betting tips

Newcastle and Manchester United will both be looking to put their European disappointments behind them when they square off on Saturday night at St James’ Park (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).

Both sides are staring down the barrel of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after costly draws in midweek. 

Newcastle were left frustrated by a controversial late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Tuesday. 

A day later, United let a two-goal lead slip for the second Champions League match in a row when drawing 3-3 with Galatasaray.

United and the Magpies will need to forget about those results quickly and focus on this clash, which could have a bearing on whether they are back in the Champions League next season. 

The Red Devils have won five of their last six league games to move within four points of the top four, one point ahead of Newcastle, but football betting sites have priced them as underdogs for the trip to the north-east. 

Newcastle have already beaten Erik ten Hag’s team once this season, dumping them out of the EFL Cup, and they may be able to justify their favouritism at home, where they’ve been so strong under Eddie Howe.

We’ve looked at the Premier League odds to come up with three Newcastle vs Man Utd tips.

United not up to Newcastle challenge

Newcastle were mere minutes away from a famous win in Paris before VAR awarded the home side a spot kick that Kylian Mbappe converted. 

Mbappe’s equaliser ruined what had otherwise been an excellent away performance from Howe’s team, who continue to be beset by injury issues.

Howe could be missing as many as 11 players on Saturday, meaning he doesn’t have too many options to freshen up his side.

Newcastle have had issues in the games after Champions League nights, recently losing 2-0 at Bournemouth, but here they face a side in the same boat. 

United also have a lengthy injury list currently featuring eight players. They travelled even further than Newcastle in midweek and have had a day less to recover; hardly ideal ahead of one of the toughest away games in the Premier League.

Since Howe took charge, only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have won at St James’ Park in the league, and United were overwhelmed on their last visit, losing 2-0.

Chelsea found the St James’ experience all too much last week, crumbling to a 4-1 defeat. Newcastle might not have enough gas in the tank to repeat that kind of goal-filled performance, so backing a home win in a game featuring under 4.5 goals at 11/8 with Betway looks a potentially reasoned bet.

Newcastle have kept four clean sheets in the last five home league games and shut down United’s attack in the 3-0 win in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford. While that was only a cup game, it did throw a spotlight on the gulf between the sides this season.

Results in the league suggest United may have closed that gap, but the final score has masked some underwhelming performance by United, who allowed 24 shots on their goal in last week’s 3-0 win at Everton. 

It’s tough to trust goalkeeper Andre Onana after his display in Turkey and United’s recent results away to their top four rivals are troubling. They’ve already lost to Tottenham and Arsenal on the road this year, while their only win away at a ‘Big Six’ side last season was against Spurs.

Newcastle are pushing to make that a ‘Big Seven’ and can deliver another statement of intent with a win on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Tip 1: Newcastle & under 4.5 goals – 11/8 with Betway

Fiery Fernandes may end up in trouble

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure at full-time in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray and who can blame him with his goal and assist counting for little in the end.

The Portuguese has looked sharp recently, providing a goal or assist in five of his last seven games for club and country.

Newcastle will need to keep on top of Fernandes if they are to win this game and we’ve seen them get under the skin of opponents this year. 

Fernandes isn’t the hardest player to wind up either and he collected his sixth booking of the season against Galatasaray.

Four of those cautions have come in games United didn’t win and Fernandes is one to look at on UK betting sites to be carded again should this clash with Newcastle not go the way of the visitors.

Fernandes has been booked in four of his previous eight appearances against Newcastle and may collect another yellow card on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card – 12/5 with BetMGM

Bruising night in Newcastle

Referee Robert Jones has already taken charge of this fixture once this season so should know what to expect. 

The official showed six yellow cards and punished 26 fouls in the EFL Cup clash between the two sides at Old Trafford.

That’s about standard for Jones this season. He’s taken charge of 10 Premier League games this season and is averaging 25.2 fouls and five yellow cards per match.

Newcastle are no stranger to a referee’s ire, collecting 37 yellow cards in the league, while they are giving away over 11 fouls per league game on average. 

United are better behaved, averaging only 10.3 fouls per game, but there’s reason to believe that number may jump slightly at a noisy and passionate St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Tip 3: Over 22.5 fouls – 9/10 with Unibet

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

