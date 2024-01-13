Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After convincing cup wins last weekend, Newcastle and Manchester City return to Premier League action.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them, and will recognise an opportunity to put the pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Aston Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 via the Discovery + app with coverage starting at 4.45 pm.

Team news

Newcastle’s injury issues show few signs of relenting, with Joelinton the latest worry after the Brazilian suffered a quad tendon problem against Sunderland. The midfielder is set to miss the next six weeks; Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Nick Pope are among those also currently absent, though the two forwards could be back by the end of the month.

Manchester City, by contrast, were boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in the FA Cup, but Erling Haaland could miss the rest of January with his foot injury not healing as hoped. De Bruyne is a candidate to start after an impressive cameo against Huddersfield; John Stones remains absent.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez

Odds

Newcastle win 19/4

Draw 7/2

Manchester City win 4/7

Prediction

A Manchester City win. Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City.