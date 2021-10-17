Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Steve Bruce takes charge of the Magpies’ first match since the takeover
Newcastle United’s new era of expected riches and Saudi-fuelled optimism starts on Sunday afternoon as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park.
The P.I.F. consortium finally purchased the club from previous owner Mike Ashley during the international break, leading to delirious scenes outside St. James’ Park and human rights groups including Amnesty International raising concerns about links to the Saudi Arabian government. Steve Bruce remains in the dugout, for now, and will take charge of his 1000th match as a manager, as his side faces a Spurs team which defeated Aston Villa last time out to end a run of three consecutive losses.
Newcastle remain without a win in the Premier League this season and Bruce will desperate to make a positive first impression with his new employers, who have been linked with a glut of managers around Europe as potential replacements for the 61-year-old. The Magpies are currently 18th in the table, ahead only of the equally winless Burnley and Norwich City, while Spurs sit ninth, having scored only six goals in their opening seven matches.
Follow all the action live as Newcastle United take on Tottenham Hotspur:
1000 games for Steve Bruce
This will be Steve Bruce’s 1000th game in charge across his managerial career.
Bruce has won just four of his 26 encounters with Spurs in all competitions. Each victory has come in the Premier League with a different club: Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Newcastle.
Bruce takes charge of 1000th game
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce takes charge of his 1000th game as a manager today which is also the first game under Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabian PIF owners.
Speaking ahead of kick off, Bruce said:
Underfiring Kane
Harry Kane has yet to score in the Premier League this season which is his joint-longest run without a goal ever in the league. However, five of Kane’s six league goals for Tottenham against Newcastle have come at St James’ Park.
Spurs’ struggles on the road
Tottenham have won only five of their last 18 away league fixtures with five draws and eight defeats and all four of Spurs’ Premier League wins this season were by a single-goal margin.
Woeful Newcastle
Newcastle have conceded 16 goals this season and failed to keep a clean sheet - both the joint-worst records in the Premier League heading into the weekend.
The Magpies are winless after their opening seven fixtures for a Premier League record fifth time and they have kept only two clean sheets in their last 26 Premier League home games and conceded 49 goals.
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Newcastle have won 22 Premier League games against Tottenham, their joint-highest tally versus any club. However, their solitary triumph in the last eight Premier League meetings was by 1-0 away in August 2019, they’ve drawn two and lost five of those games.
Tottenham dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle last season, with the Magpies scoring 90th and 85th-minute equalisers to draw both games.
Steve Bruce to remain in charge for Tottenham match
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur, the club have confirmed.
The match will be the first under the club’s new ownership after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed their protracted takeover last week.
Bruce was expected to be relieved of his duties ahead of the game but will instead remain in his post for what will be his 1,000th match as a manager.
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to remain in charge for Tottenham match
The match will be the first under the club’s new ownership
Newcastle vs Tottenham
More reaction to come from West Ham’s victory over Everton at Goodison Park but there’s another game to go today as Newcastle get their new era underway against Tottenham.
Here’s a reminder of the line-ups:
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane
