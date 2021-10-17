It [my first game] is a long time ago! To get there I found it very difficult to start with, I had four clubs in a couple of years, and I am still finding it very difficult now, so nothing has changed!

“In management for me it is a substitute for playing and that has always been the case for me. It has been a good substitute for it, not quite playing but how lucky am I to have gone 43 years (in football) unbroken.

“I am delighted for everyone that the takeover has gone through. It badly needed it. That is no disrespect to the previous owners at all. I like to think I have played a little part in it by, it sounds ridiculous, keeping the club in the Premier League has enabled it to go through.

“Let’s hope now there are exciting times ahead. This is what the club has badly, badly needed and wanted so let’s try and enjoy it along the way.

“The players have trained well, you can tell there is a different atmosphere and a different vibe. Even outside the stadium now, I have just heard the supporters. It has been building up very nicely.

“I have been quietly pleased with some of our performances this year. I think we have deserved better, we will have to perform at our best to get something off a very good Tottenham team.

“We have had a difficult start, we have not won a game yet, we have been close. Let’s hope it is the start and we can get three points on the board.

“In amongst it all we have to be professional and get on with our jobs. It has been difficult there is no disputing that. There is an air of excitement which is different to the way it was maybe before. Let’s hope they grasp it and really enjoy it.”