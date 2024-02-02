Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigeria are among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their quarter-final clash with Angola.

Former Fulham and Leicester player Ademola Lookman was on target twice in the last-16 stage as the Super Eagles beat Cameron 2-0.

Angola did not enjoy the best start to the tournament, but they have built up momentum with three successive victories, including a 3-0 win over Namibia in the last round, which also saw two red cards, one for each side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips here.

Recommended Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end generation of missed opportunities

When is Nigeria vs Angola?

The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final will kick off at 5pm GMT on Friday 2 February 2024 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4.45pm.

Sky subscribers can also watch the match live via the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re travellingIf you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Angola will be without goalkeeper Neblu after he received a red card during the round-of-16 match.

For Nigeria, William Troost-Ekong remains a doubt for the match, but after his goals in the last game, Lookman is expected to start.

Odds

Nigeria 4/6

Draw 12/5

Angola 9/2

Prediction

It will be a good match with a semi-final place at stake, but Nigeria will come out on top. Nigeria 2-0 Angola