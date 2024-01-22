Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE: Latest score and updates from Africa Cup of Nations
Plus updates from Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast as Group A reaches its conclusion
The final two matches in Group A take place this evening as the Africa Cup of Nations enters the end of its group stages. Three teams, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, all have the chance to finish top of the table and set up an easier fixture for the first knockout round as there is just one point separating the sides.
Nigeria perhaps have the strongest chance. They are currently second in the table, behind Equatorial Guinea, but face Guinea-Bissau who have yet to win a match. The tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, take on the National Thunder in a huge clash that could leave the loser on the brink of an early exit.
The top two finishers automatically qualify for the next round with the four best third placed teams also sneaking through. Ivory Coast currently sit third but their three points should be enough for them to qualify though they would rather not take the risk. Victory over Equatorial Guinea would propel them up the table and ensure a place in the next round regardless of what happens in Nigeria’s match.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
24 mins: In the other Group A match of the evening Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast are locked into a nil-nil deadlock through the opening 20 minutes.
As things stands Nigeria would finish second in the group behind the Equatoguineans.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
21 mins: Nigeria are knocking on the door. Simon and Osimhen seem so composed inside the penalty area but they’re being well marked by the defenders.
Osimhen lays the ball off to the arriving Joe Aribo who takes a first time shot that gets deflected into the arms of Jonas Mendes.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
18 mins: Nearly! Frank Onyeka lifts a fine pass over the top after spying a run in behind by Bright Osayi-Samuel. He sticks out a foot towards the ball, connects but softly tips it to Jonas Mendes before the offside flag goes up.
Another offside chance for Nigeria sees the ball lifted across to Osimhen. Mendes flies off his line to punch the ball clear and collides with the striker before Guinea-Bissau are awarded the free kick.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
15 mins: Guinea-Bissau aren’t being shy about their aims in this match too. They’ve never won a match at the Africa Cup of Nations but believe they can do a job against Nigeria tonight.
Famana Quizera wriggles into space before taking a curling long-range effort from outside the box. He hits it well but curls the effort over the top of goal.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
12 mins: This has been a rather chaotic start with Guinea-Bissau looking to control possession and Nigeria flying forward with pace and determination whenever they get the ball back.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
9 mins: A nice pass up to Osimhen sees him offload the ball out to the left wing where Moses Simon collects it.
He swings a deep cross over to the far side of the penalty area as Nigeria throw bodies forward but no-one can get on the end of the pass and the ball skips out for a throw in.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
6 mins: Guinea-Bissau lost 4-2 to Equatorial Guinea last time out and hope to respond positively against Nigeria tonight. Some lovely, intricate footwork in the middle of the pitch allows them to find a touch of space and the ball is across to Nanu on the left wing.
He makes a nice run down the line and looks to cross but the effort is blocked and turned out for a throw in.
Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
3 mins: Close! Nigeria have really started this match is fine fashion. Victor Osimhen is fed the ball over on the right side of the penalty area.
He takes another snapshot but feeds this one across the penalty area and sees the ball sail wide of the far post.
Kick off! Nigeria 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Nigeria get the match underway and work the ball up to Victor Osimhen. He brings it down, lets the ball bounce back up nicely then laces a shot towards goal only for the effort to get blocked by the closest defender.
Quick start.
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau line ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Omeruo, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Onyeka, Aribo, Osayi-Samuel; Lookman, Chukwueze, Osimhen.
Guinea-Bissau starting XI: Mendes, Mendes, Ie, Sangante, Nanu, Bikel, Nito, Quizera, Dalcio, Gomes, Gano.
