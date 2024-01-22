(AFP via Getty Images)

The final two matches in Group A take place this evening as the Africa Cup of Nations enters the end of its group stages. Three teams, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, all have the chance to finish top of the table and set up an easier fixture for the first knockout round as there is just one point separating the sides.

Nigeria perhaps have the strongest chance. They are currently second in the table, behind Equatorial Guinea, but face Guinea-Bissau who have yet to win a match. The tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, take on the National Thunder in a huge clash that could leave the loser on the brink of an early exit.

The top two finishers automatically qualify for the next round with the four best third placed teams also sneaking through. Ivory Coast currently sit third but their three points should be enough for them to qualify though they would rather not take the risk. Victory over Equatorial Guinea would propel them up the table and ensure a place in the next round regardless of what happens in Nigeria’s match.

