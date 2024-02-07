Is Nigeria v South Africa on TV? How to watch Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigeria will take on South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

The Super Eagles have had a resolute defence throughout the tournament so far and conceded just one goal en route to the semi-finals, in their opening game against Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria have lost five of their last six Afcon semi-finals but will be looking to put that record right against South Africa.

South Africa have not won the competition since 1996, and have already impressed, reaching the last four for the first time since 2000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Nigeria vs South Africa will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two with coverage starting at 4.30 pm GMT as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

The game can also be streamed live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer website and app, while Sky subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Former Everton and Fulham player Ademola Lookman has starred in the knockout stages so far with three goals and looks set to start again.

Victor Osimhen was taken off late against Angola, which could have been an injury, but he is in with a chance of starting on Wednesday.

South Africa are expected to largely stick with the same side that has got them into the last four.

Odds

Nigeria 11/20

Draw 13/5

South Africa 13/2

Prediction

Nigeria will continue to be difficult to break down and secure the victory. Nigeria 2-0 South Africa