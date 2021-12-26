Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness and the head coach this week warned of the impact on player welfare, after the Premier League decided not to suspend a round of fixtures over the festive period.

The Canaries have lost their last three league games in succession while juggling those issues and it will require a huge upset to take any points off Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three league wins in succession propelling the Gunners into the top four, before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals sustained that momentum.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Sunday 26 December at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Norwich have a host of problems with Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica, Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann and Andrew Omobamidele ruled out due to injury. Ozan Kabak is a doubt while Christos Tzolis, Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou and Josh Sargent are all short of match fitness after contracting Covid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t feature after being sidelined by Arteta, while Sead Kolasinac is ruled out. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unlikely to play as talks continue over a January exit while Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are absent due to Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean; Dowell, Pukki, Cantwell

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Odds

Norwich - 13/2

Draw - 18/5

Arsenal - 2/5

Prediction

An in-form Arsenal should have more than enough quality to defeat a depleted Norwich side and a fast start could even see the match descend into somewhat of a thrashing. Norwich 0-4 Arsenal.