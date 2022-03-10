✕ Close Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government amid Russian oligarch crackdown

Follow all the action as Norwich City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrive at Carrow Road having been thown into disarray by the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government. Reports suggest the club could still be sold in the coming weeks, so long as all the proceeds do not benefit the Russian oligarch, but the futures of several players have been thrown into doubt. With the club now a frozen asset, Chelsea will no longer be able to sell individual matchday tickets or merchandise and face further restrictions on its expenditure relating to hosting and participating in domestic and European fixtures. Shirt sponsor Three has also suspended its relationship with the club.

The development will inevitably come as a huge distraction to the club’s players, but the threat of being dragged back into the top-four race looks to have been eased by three successive league wins. The Blues are currently six points clear of fifth-place Manchester United and also boast two games in hand. Norwich, meanwhile, urgently need to spring an upset to have any chance of avoiding relegation this season, with the club rooted to the bottom of the table after taking just 17 points from 27 games.

Follow all the action from Chelsea vs Norwich live below.