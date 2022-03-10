Norwich vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight after Roman Abramovich sanctioned
Follow all the action as the Blues head to Carrow Road under a cloud of uncertainty
Follow all the action as Norwich City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.
Thomas Tuchel’s side arrive at Carrow Road having been thown into disarray by the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government. Reports suggest the club could still be sold in the coming weeks, so long as all the proceeds do not benefit the Russian oligarch, but the futures of several players have been thrown into doubt. With the club now a frozen asset, Chelsea will no longer be able to sell individual matchday tickets or merchandise and face further restrictions on its expenditure relating to hosting and participating in domestic and European fixtures. Shirt sponsor Three has also suspended its relationship with the club.
The development will inevitably come as a huge distraction to the club’s players, but the threat of being dragged back into the top-four race looks to have been eased by three successive league wins. The Blues are currently six points clear of fifth-place Manchester United and also boast two games in hand. Norwich, meanwhile, urgently need to spring an upset to have any chance of avoiding relegation this season, with the club rooted to the bottom of the table after taking just 17 points from 27 games.
Roman Abramovich sanctions: what next for Chelsea?
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by UK government meaning that Chelsea FC has been frozen as part of the action.
The proposed sale of the club has been halted for the time being. Chelsea’s club shop must close, and no more match tickets can be sold although fans who bought season tickets or individual match tickets before today can still attend games.
The club is allowed to fulfil fixtures and pay wages of all employees, including players and coaching staff but no new player sales or purchases will be permitted under the general licence issued by the government with discussions on new deals for players who are out of contract in the summer - such as men’s team captain Cesar Azpilicueta - also on hold.
Chelsea can pay “reasonable” costs of travel to and from fixtures but not exceeding £20,000 per game per team and can pay “reasonable” costs towards hosting home fixtures, not exceeding £500,000 per fixture per team.
Broadcasters can broadcast any fixture involving the club.
Hyundai the latest Chelsea sponsor to consider partnership
Car manufacturer Hyundai says it is reviewing its sponsorship of Chelsea, which is believed to be worth around £10 million a year.
The club’s sleeve sponsor said in a statement: “Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years & the company supports the sport to be a force for good,. We are currently assessing the situation with Chelsea.”
Nike, the club’s kit manufacturer, have said they will not comment on today’s news. Nike signed a 15-year deal with Chelsea in 2016 that is believed to be worth a total of £900 million.
Brentford halt sale of away day tickets
Premier League club Brentford have halted sales of tickets for their away game at Chelsea on April 2nd.
The Bees have been allocated 3,000 tickets for the match at Stamford Bridge and have already sold a first batch of tickets with a further number were due to go back on sale at 2pm today.
However, given the uncertainty around the sales process now Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned, Brentford are seeking clarification about the selling the remainder.
Brentford say they have a contractual commitment to sell all 3,000 tickets and ‘will do everything in our power’ to make sure they are distributed.
Chelsea fans would accept decade in ‘trophy wilderness’ as long as club survives
The Chelsea Supporters Trust feels the club must now face up to “cutting our cloth accordingly” following sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich and work towards long-term sustainability – even if that means a decade in the trophy wilderness.
The Russian-Israeli billionaire bought the Blues in 2003 and under his stewardship Chelsea have gone on to enjoy a period of unprecedented success.
However, with all of Abramovich’s UK assets being frozen, the proposed sale of the club is now on hold, although the government could still facilitate a deal.
Chelsea handed ‘initial license’ by government to complete rest of Premier League season
Chelsea have been handed an “initial license” by the government to complete the rest of the season, the Premier League has announced.
The move comes after owner Roman Abramovich’s assets were frozen, though the UK government maintain they are still “open” to the club being sold.
Abramovich has been sanctioned due to his links to Vladimir Putin, with the UK government pressuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Chelsea fans group asks to be included in future plans
The Chelsea Supporters Trust called for fans to be fully included in discussions over the way forward.
“The CST notes with concern the Government’s statement regarding the owner,” the group said in a post on its official Twitter page.
“Supporters must be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.
“The CST implores the Government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea’s future, for supporters and for supporters to be given a golden share as part of a sale of the club.”
Chelsea shirt sponsor Three suspends deal after Roman Abramovich sanctioned
Chelsea’s shirt sponsor Three has suspended its deal with the club after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government.
A statement by Three read: “In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.
“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.
“As a mobile network, the best way we can support the people of Ukraine is to ensure refugees arriving in the UK from the conflict and customers currently in Ukraine can stay connected to the people who matter to them. Therefore, we are offering connectivity packages to all Ukrainians in the Uk, and those in Ukraine”.
Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions
Chelsea are seeking amendments to the government’s operating licence in a bid to function “as normal as possible” in the wake of the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.
The UK government sanctioned Abramovich on Thursday morning amid ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, an association that the Chelsea owner has always strongly denied.
The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset and puts on hold any plans for Abramovich to sell the club, although No 10 have since confirmed they are open to possibility of a sale so long as the Russian doesn’t benefit financially as a result.
Chelsea seek amendments to government licence in wake of Roman Abramovich sanctions
The Russian-Israeli oligarch was subjected to sanctions from the UK government on Thursday over his alleged links to president Vladimir Putin
Chelsea’s travel costs capped
Chelsea have been given special dispensation to continue operation due to the club’s important role in sport and society. Players and staff will continue to be paid, but the club cannot now sell additional tickets to those already sold.
The club can continue to spend money on travel to training and matches, up to £20,000 per game.
The club’s merchandise shop will be closed but stadium catering can continue as well as the hire of security and stewarding, up to a total cost of £500,000 per fixture.
Chelsea will still be able to receive money from existing Premier League TV deals, which will enable the club to pay its staff, but all incoming money will be frozen so that it cannot be withdrawn from the club.
