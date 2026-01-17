Nottingham Forest v Arsenal live: Bukayo Saka on the bench as Premier League leaders bid to grow the gap
Can Nottingham Forest climb clear of danger with a home win against Arsenal?
Arsenal will look to further their title charge as they return to Premier League action at Nottingham Forest.
A midweek win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final represented another strong step towards silverware for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they will now look to consolidate their position in the league after Manchester City’s win/defeat against rivals Manchester United earlier. With their rivals strengthening in the transfer market, Arsenal can ill afford a slip-up at the City Ground tonight.
Sean Dyche’s hosts, meanwhile, are hoping to build on a vital win over survival rivals West Ham in their last league outing and further distance themselves from the bottom three. An FA Cup exit to Wrexham may have represented another set-back in a tricky season but a good run of form would be enough to move Forest out of relegation danger — although this could be a tricky fixture today...
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
Nottingham Forest team news
Ibrahim Sangare returns to the side and slots into midfield alongside Elliot Anderson. Nico Dominguez may be shunted on to the left wing, possibly, perhaps to help deal with the Madueke-White duo.
Arsenal team news
Interesting to see Saka on the bench today – Mikel Arteta has been cautious in managing his minutes across several different competitions, and that is the bonus of having Noni Madueke in the squad this season. Trossard, Havertz, Jesus, Merino and Eze are also on what it a supreme bench for the Gunners.
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – confirmed line-ups
Here are the two teams. Bukayo Saka is on the bench for the Gunners...
Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus.
Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, D Luiz, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Savona.
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubiemendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Havertz, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.
Team news
Chris Wood’s ongoing absence through injury and the departure of Arnaud Kalimuendo on loan has left only Igor Jesus available to Sean Dyche up front, with the Nottingham Forest manager confirming on Friday that the club were looking to recruit forward options.
Mikel Arteta played coy on match eve over the fitness of injured quartet Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Yerson Mosquera and Max Dowman, although his side is likely to have a familiar look regardless.
Confirmed line-ups coming shortly...
Arsenal building momentum, says Arteta
“What we did the other day at Stamford Bridge should help us be very convinced that we have the ability to do that.
“But the reality is you have to show it in every game. There is still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in all four competitions.”
Arsenal’s consistent performances should convince the players that they can achieve something historic this season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday, with the club in contention for four trophies.
Arteta’s side, who finished second in the English top flight in each of the past three seasons, hold a six-point lead at the top of the standings and are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.
They are also top of their Champions League group after winning all six matches, have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, and secured a 3-2 victory at Chelsea in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
“We are building very good momentum, and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency we have shown throughout 32 games this season,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.
How to watch the game
The match is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 4.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
