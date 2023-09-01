Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest

The Wales international was Spurs’ number one target following the departure of Harry Kane.

Jonathan Veal
Friday 01 September 2023 15:05
Brennan Johnson is set to move from Forest to Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)
Brennan Johnson is set to move from Forest to Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tottenham have agreed a fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Spurs had made the Wales international their number one target following the sale of Harry Kane and looked to have got their man after agreeing a price with Forest, the PA news agency understands.

Johnson will now undergo a medical, with there expected to be no complications in the deal going through before the 11pm deadline.

The 22-year-old was a key player in Forest’s Premier League survival last season, scoring eight goals and notching three assists in a struggling side.

Forest, who turned down two bids from Brentford for their homegrown player, will be able to satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements with the sale, due to Johnson’s development at the club.

Recommended

His pace and ability to stretch defences will appeal to Spurs, who have been keen on him for some time.

Forest are trying to push through a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential replacement, while also hoping to sign Argentina international Nicolas Dominguez.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in