Nottingham Forest host Liverpool on Tuesday night in a surprise clash at the top of the Premier League table (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have risen to third in the league table, level on points with Arsenal and six behind their upcoming opponents, and though the Reds have a game in hand, a win for Forest could put them firmly in the title race, with betting sites pricing them as 40/1 outsiders to win the league.

League leaders Liverpool remain the heavy favourites for the title with most bookies, some of who go as short as 1/4 on the Reds, despite them having faltered somewhat in recent matches, having drawn to Manchester United and lost to Tottenham in the EFL Cup last week.

And Arne Slot’s side will be wary of the threat carried by Forest, who ran out 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Anfield thanks to a great goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Nevertheless, the Reds are favourites for this fixtures despite playing away, being priced at 13/20 on some betting apps to get the win – Forest are outsiders at 17/4.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool betting preview: Reds to win cagey encounter

Both sides will be desperate for three points on the evening, but it may be one of those nights where not losing is the most important thing. These conditions could mean that we’re in for a cagey opening at the City Ground.

Moreover, Liverpool have consistently been slow in their starts this season, with the half-time score being level in three of their last four matches alone – in addition, it was 0-0 at the break when these sides met in September.

What is perhaps even more relevant is that the Reds tend to turn the screw in the second half of games, as they did after going behind against Manchester United just over a week ago.

Slot’s side have scored nine goals across the second halves of their last five matches, suggesting they learn plenty from the opening 45 minutes against whoever their opponent is.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s one more stat to worry Forest fans – of Mo Salah’s 18 Premier League goals this season, 16 of them have come in the second half of games.

To that end, a half-time/full-time wager of draw-Liverpool on football betting sites could provide good value for punters, with bet365 going 15/4 on that double result.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool betting tips: Both teams to find the net at the County Ground

Going on the above logic, a wager on both teams to score but Liverpool to win could also present decent value on Premier League betting sites.

Liverpool enter the match as heavy favourites and are fancied to recover from a small stumble in recent weeks, and though they face a Forest side who haven’t conceded once in their last five matches, Nuno’s side have come unstuck in defence against better sides, shipping goals to Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle in recent weeks.

This suggests Liverpool’s in-form attack should be able to find the net, but Forest themselves have only failed to score in two of their last 10 matches – both away, against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

Both sides relative defensive lapses in recent weeks, combined with some free-scoring form in front of goal, suggests that each team will find the net in midweek.

