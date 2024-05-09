Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa have a slim chance of keeping their European hopes alive as they seek to overturn a 4-2 deficit against Olympiacos.

At Villa Park, the hosts enjoyed most of the possession and created more chances, but it was Olympiacos who came away with a crucial advantage in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

John McGinn summed up the first leg afterwards, saying: “Everything that could have gone wrong did,” as Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick including two early goals.

Douglas Luiz then missed a late penalty and a chance to reduce the deficit, as Aston Villa will travel to Greece, trying to reach a first European final since 1982.

Here’s everything you need to know and get the latest Olympiacos vs Aston Villa predictions and tips here.

When is it?

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm on Thursday May 9, at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Emiliano Martinez is a doubt for the game after missing his side’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton at the weekend.

There were a few other minor issues sustained in the first leg that Unai Emery may have to wait on before making his final squad decisions.

Odds

Olympiacos 21/10

Draw 5/2

Aston Villa 5/6

Prediction

The two-goal deficit will be too much for Emery’s side to overcome. Olympiacos 1-2 Aston Villa