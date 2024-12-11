Plzen vs Man Utd betting tips

Draw & both teams to score - 9/2 William Hill

Manchester United travel to Czech Republic on Thursday looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back defeats for the second time this season, but the first time under new boss Ruben Amorim (5:45pm, TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ app).

Since their last Europa League clash against Bodo Glimt, which was Amorim’s first win in charge, they followed it up with a 4-0 win over Everton but have since been beaten by Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in their last two matches.

The 3-2 win over the Norwegian side at Old Trafford, moved United up to 12th in the Europa League table, with nine points from their five games but it took until match week four to secure their first win, which came during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell in caretaker charge.

He guided the team to a 2-0 win over PAOK Salonika as well as two wins over Leicester, in the League Cup and Premier League and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea to leave the team in a far better state for the new boss.

They might have had a slow start but betting sites still have United as second-favourites to win the competition at 11/2 just behind Tottenham Hotspur at 9/2.

Despite the upturn in results following the departure of Erik ten Hag, Amorim did warn that a storm was coming, he knew it was not going to be as easy as just changing the boss to change years of underachieving.

Too close to call

Thursday’s opponents have an almost identical record to United in the Europa League with just goal difference separating them in the league table.

After four wins to qualify for the competition, they drew with Eintracht Frankfurt, Ludogorets and PAOK Salonika before winning their last two matches against Real Sociedad and Dynamo Kyiv.

They currently sit second in the Czech League with 40 points from their opening 18 games, 10 points behind the leaders Slavia Prague and go into the game with six wins from their last seven.

Any other time you would back United and expect them to have too much for any of their Europa League opponents but right now with confidence so fragile and their defensive frailties you never know which United will show up.

Football betting sites make United heavy favourites for the win at 4/7, while the home side are as big as 19/4 in places. The draw is a best-price of 7/2 and considering both sides have drawn three of their five games and United have taken a point from each of their away games that might not be a bad option.

Plzen have lost both of their previous European games against English sides after they were beaten 3-0 at home and 4-2 away by Manchester City in the 2013-14 Champions League.

But United have never won away against Czech opposition before, drawing two and losing one - though this is their first trip to the country since 2004 when they drew 0-0 with Sparta Prague.

The Red Devils have conceded in all bar one of their games so far, while Thursday’s opponents have scored in all bar one, so both teams to score is a favourable option at around 3/4 on betting apps.

Plzen vs Man Utd prediction: Both teams to score and the game to end in a draw - 9/2 William Hill

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.