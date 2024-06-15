The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Is Poland v Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D fixture
Poland and the Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns with a Group D meeting in Hamburg.
The pair are in alongside France and Austria in a difficult group and will thus be keen to avoid an early slip-up.
Both teams arrive at this tournament in good form: Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side put four goals past Iceland and Canada in their two warm-up games, while Poland beat Turkey and Ukraine.
But manager Michal Probierz will be without talisman Robert Lewandowski for the tournament opener with the veteran striker nursing a thigh problem.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Poland vs Netherlands?
The Group D fixture is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.35pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Team news
Poland are without Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh problem, while Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik were ruled out of the tournament due to their own injury issues.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered a double midfield blow ahead of the tournament as both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were forced out of their squad. Ian Maatsen and Joshua Zirkzee have been called up as injury replacements.
Predicted line-ups
Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zielinski, Urbanski; Buksa.
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.
Odds
Poland win 23/4
Draw 17/5
Netherlands win 4/7
Prediction
A narrow Dutch win. Poland 1-2 Netherlands
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments