Port Vale vs Arsenal live: Bukayo Saka starts as injury-hit giants bid to avoid Carabao Cup upset
After a dramatic draw against Manchester City, Arsenal start their cup campaign at the home of the League One side
An injury-hit Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a Carabao Cup shock as Mikel Arteta’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Port Vale.
A dramatic draw against Manchester City came at a cost for the Premier League title hopefuls, with Noni Madueke suffering a knee injury to add to Arteta’s concerns. A forward line that looked deep at the start of the season has been hit significantly, though this game may provide opportunities for youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, among others, to impress.
Looking to cause an upset are Port Vale, who reached this round by beating ambitious Birmingham. A poor start to the League One season has given way to an encouraging period for manager Darren Moore, with two wins in their last two games giving the Staffordshire club a degree of momentum. Even with Arsenal rotating, this will be a stern test - but Vale might just catch their visitors napping...
Follow all of the latest from the third-round tie with our live blog below:
Port Vale's route to the third round
Port Vale won away at both Blackpool and Birmingham to book their place in the third round.
The hosts, managed by Darren Moore, have not been in the best of form in League One .
They have won just two of their first nine league games and sit down in 19th
However, they did beat Mansfield 2-1 at home last weekend and their performances have been strong.
How to watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app.
It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.
When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?
The draw will take place tonight, Wednesday 24 September 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.
It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.
Will Saka feature tonight?
Bukayo Saka would usually sit out a league cup match against opposition two leagues below Arsenal but having recovered from injury he needs gametime.
“He needs minutes and he's demanding that as well,” Arteta confirmed.
“Obviously, when he's been out for a while, you just need to get in the rhythm, you need to get that confidence on the pitch and repeat actions and exposure.
“We will do that, gradually, because he's been out for a while. But I like what I saw the other day when he came on.”
Arteta explains lack of minutes for Lewis-Skelly
Myles Lewis-Skelly was a breakout star for Arsenal last season but has found his game time limited so far this year.
“Sometimes it's performances of other players as well,” Mikel Arteta explained when asked why this was the case.
“You can be at a really good level but somebody can be at a different level, or it’s just that I have the perception at the moment that it's better to play or start somebody else in the team.
“It doesn’t mean Myles has done something wrong at all, completely the opposite. So when he has the chance, he has to try to show the level that he's at, elevate it, and make the decision even harder.”
Can Port Vale beat Arsenal?
Mikel Arteta has made a heap of changes to the starting XI for this match but will that be enough to help Port Vale win?
The Gunners have only lost once this season - 1-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League - and they come into the match having salvaged a draw against Man City last time out.
Port Vale meanwhile are 19th in League One with only two wins on the board from their nine matches.
Pre-match thoughts from Darren Moore
The Port Vale manager says tonight’s match will be a ‘wonderful game’ for the football club and that he is looking forward to facing Arsenal.
Moore said: “Now we’ve approached the game, it’s a wonderful game for us all connected at the football club.
“For us to be going into a cup tie against one of the renowned names in the football world is a wonderful occasion.
“You’re playing a team that’s looking to be one of the front runners to win the Premier League. It’s a cup match, a one-off game, and the players get to pit their wits against the very elite.”
Port Vale side to face Arsenal
Port Vale XI: Gauci; Debrah, Humphreys, C. Hall; Gabriel, Croasdale, G. Hall, Walters, Headley; Curtis, Paton
Arsenal team changes
Mikel Arteta has made a bunch of changes to the Arsenal team that faced Man City last weekend.
Mikel Merino and William Saliba are the only ones to keep their places.
Instead their are starts for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Christian Norgaard while Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly return to the back line.
It’s a strong line up and Arteta will be hopeful his team can take the advantage early on.
