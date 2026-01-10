Portsmouth vs Arsenal betting tips

Attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend for the Premier League leaders Arsenal as they travel to Championship side Portsmouth on Sunday (2pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

It’s another quick turnaround for Mikel Arteta’s side, who were in league action on Thursday night, when they were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool to end their seven-game winning run.

Portsmouth were last in action on Sunday when they lost 5-0 away at Bristol City to end a frustrating festive period which saw them win just one of their four matches.

The victory came at home to Charlton on 29 December, following two 1-1 draws against Derby and QPR, but that thrashing at Ashton Gate leaves them one point and one place outside the relegation zone.

This weekend’s game could be seen as a welcome distraction for the home side, who go into the game with no pressure on them, up against the third favourites to lift the trophy in the FA Cup odds.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal betting preview: History favours the Gunners

Both sides have won the FA Cup, with the Gunners holding the record for the most wins at 14, the last of which came in 2020.

Portsmouth are two-time winners, and last lifted the trophy in 2008, when they beat Cardiff City in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Nwankwo Kanu, who won the FA Cup with both of these clubs.

The last time the two sides met was during the Gunners' last successful FA Cup campaign, when goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah gave Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 win at Fratton Park in the fifth round.

They then beat Sheffield United and Manchester City to reach the final, where they beat Chelsea 2-1, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring both goals.

Despite Arsenal no doubt prioritising the Premier League and Champions League, where they sit pretty at the top of both leagues, Portsmouth’s record against the Gunners is dismal.

They are winless in their last 22 games against Arsenal in all competitions, having drawn eight and lost 14 since a 5-4 win in March 1958.

They have also lost all four previous FA Cup meetings between the two sides in 1931-32, 1970-71, 2003-04 and 2019-20.

Portsmouth have also lost their last three FA Cup third round ties, and their last five against Premier League opposition since beating Tottenham Hotspur in the 2009-10 semi-final, so the odds seem to be firmly stacked against them this weekend.

That’s why football betting sites are offering 12/1 on John Mousinho’s side getting the win, but remember Plymouth last season? They were struggling at the bottom of the Championship, and they knocked out Liverpool, who were top of the Premier League, so we know shocks can happen.

Arsenal’s recent record in the cup isn’t great either. They have gone out in the third round in each of the last two seasons, against Liverpool and Manchester United, and failed to get past the fourth round since winning the tournament nearly six years ago.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 13/10 William Hill

Portsmouth vs Arsenal best bet: Eze to continue his FA Cup form

Eberechi Eze is likely to start at Fratton Park after not being named in Arsenal’s starting XI since the League Cup win over his former club, Crystal Palace, before Christmas.

The 27-year-old was a key figure for the Eagles last season as they won the FA Cup, scoring four goals, including the only goal of the game in the 1-0 final win over Manchester City at Wembley in May.

He only has five goals for the Gunners since his £60m move, compared to 17 he scored last season for club and country, and he’ll no doubt be keen to make a positive impression at Fratton Park.

Of the three games he has scored in this season, he has netted the opening goal twice, and betting sites are offering 15/2 on him doing the same on Sunday, or you can get 66/1 on him scoring his second hat-trick of the season.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction 2: Eberechi Eze to score at any time - 2/1 Bet365

Portsmouth vs Arsenal team news

Portsmouth: Pompey will be without Mark Kosznovszky, who will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and he joins Hayden Matthews and Josh Knight as long-term absentees. They also have injury problems up front with Callum Lang and Josh Murphy both still out.

Arsenal: The Gunners are likely to still be without the injured defensive duo of Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera, although they are closing in on a return to full fitness. Striker Kai Havertz could be in line to make his first appearance since the first game of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

