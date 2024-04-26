✕ Close Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in

Manchester City closed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just one point after strolling to a 4-0 win over Brighton last night, and now Liverpool prepare to head to West Ham United as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to keep their fading title challenge alive.

The Reds are in action in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday, after Klopp conceded that Liverpool require City and Arsenal to have a “crisis” in order to win the title in his last season in charge following defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

It’s been a busy week off the pitch for Liverpool, too, with Arne Slot confirming that he is interested in the Anfield hotseat after the Reds opened talks with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.

There’s also a North London derby to build up to, as Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur looking to keep their title challenge on track. Anything other than a victory would give the champions the chance to go top, with a game in hand, as Pep Guardiola’s side head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

