Premier League news LIVE: Latest press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool defeat
Liverpool are in action in the Premier League’s early kick-off following defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in midweek
Manchester City closed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just one point after strolling to a 4-0 win over Brighton last night, and now Liverpool prepare to head to West Ham United as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to keep their fading title challenge alive.
The Reds are in action in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday, after Klopp conceded that Liverpool require City and Arsenal to have a “crisis” in order to win the title in his last season in charge following defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
It’s been a busy week off the pitch for Liverpool, too, with Arne Slot confirming that he is interested in the Anfield hotseat after the Reds opened talks with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.
There’s also a North London derby to build up to, as Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur looking to keep their title challenge on track. Anything other than a victory would give the champions the chance to go top, with a game in hand, as Pep Guardiola’s side head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
We’ll have the Premier League news and updates from today’s pre-match press conferences ahead of the weekend’s fixtures
Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post
Marcus Rashford insists “enough is enough” after the Manchester United forward took to social media late at night after receiving “months of abuse”.
Rashford has been the target of supporters throughout a troubling period of form both individually and for the Red Devils overall this season.
The 26-year-old was substituted by Erik ten Hag and replaced with Amad Diallo at Wembley after Coventry City equalised to make it 3-3 in the FA Cup semi-final, which prompted boos from the United supporters.
United would go on to win the tie on penalties, but Rashford was then omitted from the squad for the victory over Sheffield United with an injury and his involvement against Burnley this weekend is now in doubt.
Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post
The Man Utd and England forward has hit back after suffering more abuse from fans following a poor run of form
Guardiola: Liverpool’s surprise Merseyside derby defeat must serve as warning to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola: “I said to the players what happened to Liverpool can happen to us and can happen to Arsenal.
“People didn’t expect them to lose against Crystal Palace and yesterday but it can happen to us – it’s football.
“Everton is playing to avoid the relegation zone and we have a similar game at Nottingham Forest (on Sunday) and they play for their lives.
“Maybe because they were a real contender of ours for many years, my appreciation for Liverpool is higher than ever.
“Still it (the title) is there (for Liverpool) because I know the character of their team. They are going to fight until the end and we have to do it too.”
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool’s surprise derby defeat to Everton served as a warning to his players ahead of a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.
City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp’s side into second spot thanks to Phil Foden’s double and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.
A thumping south-coast success came 24 hours after Liverpool lost further ground in the title race by suffering a 2-0 loss to their Merseyside rivals at Goodison Park on the back of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.
Guardiola, whose reigning champions have a game in hand over their two closest rivals, insists the Reds remain contenders and acknowledges City are also susceptible to slipping up during the run-in.
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in
City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Manchester City close the gap on leaders Arsenal with clinical performance against Brighton
Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to a single point after Phil Foden’s first-half double helped inspire a resounding 4-0 victory over Brighton.
Kevin De Bruyne’s eye-catching diving header set Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions on course for a comprehensive success at a soggy Amex Stadium.
City, who have a game in hand on the table-topping Gunners, were in complete control by the break as Foden moved past 50 top-flight goals with a quick-fire brace, before Julian Alvarez completed the rout in the second period.
Manchester City close the gap on leaders Arsenal with clinical performance
Kevin De Bruyne’s eye-catching diving header set City side on course for a comprehensive success
Good morning
Manchester City closed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just one point after strolling to a 4-0 win over Brighton last night, and now Liverpool prepare to head to West Ham United as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to keep their fading title challenge alive.
The Reds are in action in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday, after Klopp conceded that Liverpool require City and Arsenal to have a “crisis” in order to win the title in his last season in charge following defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
It’s been a busy week off the pitch for Liverpool, too, with Arne Slot confirming that he is interested in the Anfield hotseat after the Reds opened talks with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.
There’s also a North London derby to build up to, as Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur looking to keep their title challenge on track. Anything other than a victory would give the champions the chance to go top, with a game in hand, as Pep Guardiola’s side head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
We’ll have the Premier League news and updates from today’s pre-match press conferences ahead of the weekend’s fixtures
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies