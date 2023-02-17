Premier League latest - live: Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool team news and Mikel Arteta press conference
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are among the Premier Legue bosses speaking to the media ahead of the weekend fixtures
Another big weekend in the Premier League is fast approaching, with eight matches on Saturday and a further two on Sunday. The top end of the table sees new leaders Manchester City away to Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal - without a win in three now - travel to Aston Villa.
Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s fixture congestion, while Pep Guardiola may again be asked to speak on the financial issues surrounding Man City just as much as the on-pitch matters which saw his side reclaim top spot in midweek.
Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool with Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp having seen their teams clash last time they met - the Reds winning that game deep into stoppage time - and at the bottom of the table, managerless Leeds head to Sean Dyche’s Everton, while Graham Potter will hope his Chelsea team can find a first win in four against Southampton - also without a boss at present.
Follow all the latest Premier League news and build-up from our press conferences live blog below:
Jurgen Klopp on 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic
“We judge every game whether he is ready. So far, there are no signs that he isn’t okay to play.
“There are long breaks between the games at the moment. How it is with three games, I don’t know. We have other games as well. He played exceptional [against Everton], not just because he’s 18, but he was exceptional.
“We had senior players not available for a long time; they are options now. Long may it continue. Top talent. Super player, he has played well. He has been a joy to work with. The mix of Serbia and Spain is a good one for football.
“He is an intelligent boy. His dad and Thiago’s dad played together for Celta Vigo, so Thiago took him under his wing a little bit. He has a great bunch of players around him.”
Jurgen Klopp on Newcastle
“Eddie Howe has done an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional. The financial possibilities they have, or will have, are exceptional, but it is not because of that, not at all. He arrived in a difficult situation, they stayed comfortably in the league, now the team is unrecognisable.
“He’s improved players like [Miguel] Almiron, I always liked him but the way they are playing suits him. Callum Wilson is a fantastic striker, Bruno Guimaraes is massive for them. But he’s turned them around and they are a proper threat.”
‘This is a massive game’ says Klopp
Liverpool are hoping to move up the Premier League table and get themselves back in contention to challenge for the Champions League spots.
The Reds are currently ninth in the table but could jump as high as sixth if they defeat Newcastle tomorrow. This is an incredibly vital match for Liverpool as Newcastle currently sit fourth so a victory for them is effectively a six point swing in their favour.
“This is a massive game.” said Jurgen Klopp, “If you want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody, especially those who are ahead of us in the table.
“It will never be easy, but we have to try. It’ll be tough; Newcastle are the best defence in the league, lost just once to us, we needed a late goal. They are very consistent and that is the first step to success.”
Klopp gives team news update
Ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Newcastle Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, says he has no new injury concerns: “Same squad [as against Everton in their previous match].
“Nothing has happened on the injury side. Thiago is not available and Calvin [Ramsay] has had surgery and Luis [Diaz] is not available.
“[I think] Virgil van Dijk is available. Yesterday, he looked ready. Today he will look the same, and we’ll make a decision.”
‘No-one can handle Rashford'
Marcus Rashford was the catalyst for Manchester United’s revival against Barcelona last night in a deadly second-half display where he scored one goal and played a huge part in the other.
He is on course for his best-ever season in football after the England forward’s goal took his total in a sensational season to 22 in all competitions, equalling his best return with plenty more games still left.
“He is virtually unplayable at the moment,” said former United midfielder Paul Scholes on BT Sport. “No-one can handle him. Wherever he is playing, left, right or down the middle, he just seems unplayable.”
What other interest is there in United?
As well as Ratcliffe’s interest, bids are expected from the Middle East, Asia and the United States.
Avram Glazer reportedly spoke to potential investors in Qatar during the World Cup and United currently have a pop-up shop in Davos during this week’s World Economic Forum annual meeting.
United fans will hope for better owners than the Glazers, but supporters’ trust chief executive Duncan Drasdo warned last November that they could yet “be stepping out of the frying pan and into the fire”.
Who has announced their interest in United?
Having failed with a last-ditch £4.25billion bid for Chelsea last year, Ratcliffe – one of the UK’s richest men – is the only prospective buyer to make his interest public.
The 70-year-old, who was born in Failsworth and supported United growing up, founded Ineos, with a spokesman for the global chemical company confirming to PA on Tuesday they had “formally put ourselves into the process”.
Ineos already owns Ligue 1 club Nice and Swiss Super League team FC Lausanne-Sport, plus holds interests in sailing, cycling, rugby union and Formula One.
What is the potential timescale for a sale?
The Raine Group is looking to keep the process with United moving as quickly as possible, with the first quarter of the year recognised as a key time.
Prospective investors need to demonstrate seriousness in a swift process, leading to suggestions that Manchester United could even be under new ownership by the end of the 2022/23 season.
Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained
The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.
Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.
In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.
Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way – the majority going to the Glazers themselves – have proved controversial.
What has happened since November’s announcement?
The Raine Group is acting as United’s exclusive financial advisor and is in charge of the ongoing process.
The US-based investment banking firm has already overseen the sale of one Premier League club in the past year, having whittled down more than 250 expressions of interest in Chelsea to a handful of serious bids before Todd Boehly’s takeover.
That sale moved quickly due to the unique circumstances left by the sanctions placed on former owner Roman Abramovich.
