Another big weekend in the Premier League is fast approaching, with eight matches on Saturday and a further two on Sunday. The top end of the table sees new leaders Manchester City away to Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal - without a win in three now - travel to Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s fixture congestion, while Pep Guardiola may again be asked to speak on the financial issues surrounding Man City just as much as the on-pitch matters which saw his side reclaim top spot in midweek.

Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool with Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp having seen their teams clash last time they met - the Reds winning that game deep into stoppage time - and at the bottom of the table, managerless Leeds head to Sean Dyche’s Everton, while Graham Potter will hope his Chelsea team can find a first win in four against Southampton - also without a boss at present.

Follow all the latest Premier League news and build-up from our press conferences live blog below: