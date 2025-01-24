Saturday accumulator betting tips: Premier League prediction & 31/1 acca

Saturday’s Premier League predictions

Liverpool to win to nil - 19/20 William Hill

Arsenal to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Both teams to score in Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest - 4/6 William Hill

Newcastle over 2.5 goals vs Southampton - 1/1 Unibet

Brighton vs Everton to have 2 or 3 goals in the match - 20/21 Bet365

Five-fold acca pays 31.81/1 with Bet365

This weekend sees five 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Arsenal facing relegation candidates as all of the top three take to the field on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool look to maintain – or perhaps improve on – their six-point lead at the top of the table as they face Ipswich, who remain in the relegation places after a 6-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Second-placed Arsenal travel to Wolves as they look to keep the pressure on Arne Slot’s side, with their midweek Champions League win essentially guaranteeing them an automatic place in the next round of the competition.

Nottingham Forest trail the Gunners only on goal difference in third place, and they look to maintain an unlikely title chase as they face high-flying Bournemouth, who are themselves in seventh after a brilliant 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend.

And there are two more interesting match-ups at 3pm, with Newcastle facing a struggling Southampton side while Brighton host David Moyes’ Everton.

We’ve compiled a five-fold acca consisting of wagers from each of these games, which returns at 31.81/1 with Bet365 and other related football betting sites.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town prediction

Arne Slot’s side look to maintain, and potentially even extend, their lead at the top of the table as they welcome Ipswich to Anfield.

The Reds have still only lost one league match this season, though two straight draws meant that fans were starting to worry last week before Darwin Nunez fired in two goals to give them a win over Brentford.

And that win will have restored plenty of confidence to the league leaders, who now host a struggling Ipswich side who sit in 18th in the table.

Kieran McKenna’s side lost 6-0 to Man City at home at the weekend, and it doesn’t get any easier as they travel to face a team that has been labelled the ‘best in the world’ in recent weeks.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 19/20 William Hill

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

Another clash featuring teams at both ends of the table, as Arsenal travel to face Wolves at Molineux, with the Gunners looking to keep up the chase at the top.

Mikel Arteta’s side know that the title looks unlikely given the draw with Villa last week and Liverpool’s game in hand, but they themselves have relinquished an eight-point lead in the past, so they will know that it is certainly not over in January.

While Arsenal capitulated to cede a two-goal lead last weekend, they now face a struggling Wolves side who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, and the Gunners will be confident that the combination of attacking talent and their usual defensive solidity will get them the win in the Midlands.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Arsenal to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

This match throws together two of the season’s most surprising teams, with both sides over-performing so far. Nottingham Forest remain the only side to beat Liverpool this season, and it was that Anfield win that kickstarted a superb run of form that has seen them rise to third, with their 13 league wins second only to the Reds.

But while Forest’s potential title charge is one of the most surprising stories of the season, Bournemouth have quietly gone about their business despite suffering injuries to several important players.

The Cherries find themselves in seventh, still in the hunt for European football next season, with manager Andoni Iraola grabbing headlines as his team demolished Newcastle 4-1 at St James’ Park last week.

This match is almost too tough to call, though betting sites have the Cherries as favourites at 21/20.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Both teams to score - 4/6 William Hill

Southampton vs Newcastle

One of the more one-sided match-ups sees Newcastle travel down south to face bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

Despite more positive performances in parts of their matches against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, the Saints remain rock-bottom of the league with just six points, and remain on course to be the worst team in Premier League history.

A long-term injury to key player Tyler Dibling has not helped the cause, and it appears that Ivan Juric’s side will continue to struggle in the coming weeks.

That is unlikely to change against the Magpies, who were the most in-form team in the league before their surprising 4-1 loss to Bournemouth last week.

Expect Eddie Howe’s side to return to form in this one, with Newcastle 2/5 favourites ahead of kick-off at St. Mary’s.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Newcastle over 2.5 goals - 1/1 Unibet

Brighton vs Everton

The final match of the five-game 3pm matches sees Brighton facing Everton at the Amex, with David Moyes taking charge of the third game since he returned to the helm at Goodison Park.

Both of these sides recorded brilliant wins last week, with Brighton beating Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford and the Toffees winning 3-2 against Spurs at home.

The Seagulls will be confident of grabbing a win against an Everton side that had struggled in the weeks before their win over Spurs, with Moyes’ side drawing a blank at home to Aston Villa in his first game back in the dugout.

However, despite Brighton being the favourite with betting apps at 4/6, it remains a hard match to call. Both teams leak goals at times, though it is certainly Fabian Hurzeler’s side who have found it easier to score them.

Saturday accumulator prediction 5: 2 or 3 goals in the match - 20/21 Bet365

