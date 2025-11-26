Is PSG vs Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur continue their Champions League campaigns as the visitors face a tough trip after a difficult derby day.
Spurs manager Thomas Frank faced criticism for a passive approach against Arsenal that resulted in a 4-1 defeat to their north London rivals, and now faces a meeting with last year’s Champions League winners in Paris.
Frank’s side have made a solid enough start to their return to the top tier of European competition, and start the fifth round of fixtures a point behind their opponents.
PSG suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich in their last Champions League outing and will hope to solidify their place in the top eight of the league phase.
When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham?
PSG vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 26 November at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Ousmane Demble could return to the PSG squad in a significant boost for Luis Enrique, although Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue remain sidelined. Marquinhos could make his 500th appearance for the club.
Tottenham are without Brennan Johnson, who is suspended after his red card against Copenhagen. Randal Kolo Muani, on loan from PSG, could be involved with Uefa allowing players to feature against their parent clubs.
Predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Simons, Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Kolo Muani, Richarlison.
