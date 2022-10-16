Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.

The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.

Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.

Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 3.15pm BST on Sunday 16 October at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Team news

A back injury has kept Thibaut Courtois out of Real Madrid’s last four fixtures, but the Belgian could return in the place of Andriy Lunin for El Clasico. Antonio Rudiger received 20 stitches after suffering what appeared to be a painful head injury against Shakhtar Donetsk and is therefore doubtful, while Dani Ceballos continues to be unavailable for selection.

Jules Kounde is a major doubt for Barcelona, with the Frenchman struggling with a hamstring issue suffered while away on international duty. If Kounde is fit to return it would be a welcome boost for Xavi with Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araújo all currently sidelined. Memphis Depay is another who remains out.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Odds

Real Madrid win 4/3

Draw 11/4

Barcelona win 36/17

Prediction

Real Madrid still have real ability to manage big games, and Barcelona looked fragile in their Champions League draw against Inter Milan. A narrow home win. Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona