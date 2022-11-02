Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celtic will hope to sign off their Champions League campaign with a memorable night in the Bernabeu as they take on Real Madrid tonight.

Celtic are already out of Europe and have just picked up two points from their five games so far, although they gave the holders a test in the reverse fixture at Parkhead.

Real Madrid have yet to seal top spot following their defeat in Leipzig last week, but Celtic will be looking to pull off an upset against the 14-time European champions.

"Everyone at the club has really been looking forward to this game,” said the Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. There’s history between Celtic and Real. (Alfredo) Di Stefano’s testimonial was between the two clubs and we haven’t played since then so we’re very proud to be here at the Bernabeu playing against one of the world’s greatest teams. Hopefully it will be memorable for everyone including our supporters."

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Real Madrid vs Celtic?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers due to injury. Real Madrid could be without their captain Karim Benzema, who remains a doubt after missing their last three matches.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Welsh, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

Odds

Real Madrid - 1/5

Draw - 5/1

Celtic - 8/1