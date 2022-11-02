Is Real Madrid vs Celtic on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the final match of the group stage
Real Madrid still have work to do in the Champions League as they welcome Celtic to the Bernabeu tonight.
The holders are already through to the last 16 but a draw against Shakhtar and defeat to Leipzig in their past two games means they are yet to claim top spot in Group F.
They can do so with a win against Celtic, who are already out of Europe and have yet to win a Champions League match this season.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is therefore hoping for a “memorable” night as they sign off their European campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Real Madrid vs Celtic?
The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Wednesday 2 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers due to injury. Real Madrid could be without their captain Karim Benzema, who remains a doubt after missing their last three matches.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio
Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Welsh, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest
Odds
Real Madrid - 1/5
Draw - 5/1
Celtic - 8/1
