Champions League latest scores and goal updates as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man City in action - live
Goal updates from the Champions League as the group stages come to a close
The Champions League group stages comes to a close this evening with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all secure with places in the knockout rounds. However, there are still some crucial matches taking place with AC Milan and RB Salzburg fighting it out for the final qualifying spot in Group E as well as Benfica attempting to nick top spot in Group H off PSG, not to mention places in the Europa League to fight for.
Manchester City are hoping to remain unbeaten in their group and will look to end their group stages with a victory over Sevilla following consecutive draws to FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola is expected to make a hole heap of changes and rest his key players ahead of the weekend Premier League fixtures. Graham Potter should do something similar for his Chelsea side who have already clinched the top spot in Group E.
Celtic, meanwhile, are chasing a first victory in the Champions League this year but travel to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. A shock victory in Spain would end their lacklustre campaign on a high note.
Follow all the action, goal updates, and major incidents from across the Champions League tonight:
Another defeat for Madrid?
Real Madrid’s defeat against RB Leipzig last time out was their first of the 2022/23 campaign across all competitions, having gone unbeaten in their first 16 matches of the season with 14 wins and just two draws.
The 3-2 defeat was the first time Ancelotti’s side had conceded more than once in a single match this term.
Manchester City vs Sevilla early team news and predicted line-ups
Manchester City are still without their two England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who face a race to be fit for the World Cup. Erling Haaland is a doubt after missing the weekend game and as City are already through he is unlikely to be risked even if close to fitness.
Sevilla are missing Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri through injury, while Oliver Torres is unavailable.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI - Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Palmer, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
Sevilla XI - Bounou, Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles, Jordan, Rakitic, Suso, Isco, Gomez, Lamela
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won’t rule out further tactical changes against Tottenham
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s tactical tinkering may not be over despite Mohamed Salah expressing a preference for a return to their tried and trusted formation.
The late 2-0 Champions League victory over previously unbeaten Napoli was achieved after Klopp reverted to their familiar 4-3-3 system which put Salah back out on the right wing.
It is a role the Egypt international is more comfortable with having scored the vast majority of his 168 goals for the club coming in off that flank, including the important breakthrough against the Serie A leaders at Anfield.
But in an attempt to correct defensive deficiencies elsewhere, Klopp has employed a couple of versions of 4-4-2 and it has produced five wins in eight matches, although that included back-to-back Premier League defeats to bottom sides Nottingham Forest and Leeds.
Liverpool boss Klopp won’t rule out further tactical changes against Spurs
Mohamed Salah has expressed a preference for a return to their tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation
Potter looking to bounce back from Brighton defeat
Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, says he wants a response from his side’s 4-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League as the Blues prepare to host Dinamo Zagreb this evening.
Chelsea have already qualified for the next round of the competition but Potter says his team will respect tonight’s opponents and go out to win the game.
“We have to have respect for the competition and respect for the teams. We have to prepare to win.” he said, “We want to respond from the disappointment at the weekend [a 4-1 loss against Brighton, Potter’s former club].
“We’ll pick a team that we think can win. Dinamo have dangerous players: they can spring from defence to attack. You only have to look at the goal they scored against us in the first game.”
Real Madrid vs Celtic
Celtic’s last five games against Spanish sides in the Champions League have all ended in defeat, conceding 19 goals and only scoring once.
They have never won away to a Spanish opponent in the European Cup/Champions League with one draw and eight defeats from nine games.
Real Madrid vs Celtic team changes
Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid starting XI that lined-up against Girona in La Liga last weekend. Antonio Rudiger is replaced in defence by Eder Militao whilst Marcus Asensio comes in for Eduardo Camavinga.
Celtic meanwhile swap out four players from the 3-0 victory over Livingston. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston are replaced in defence with Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt whilst James Forrest and Saed Haksbanovic drop out for Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada.
Real Madrid vs Celtic line-ups
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodryo
Celtic XI: Hart, Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb early team news and predicted line-ups
Later this evening Chelsea will finish off their Champions League group stages as they host Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. Here’s the latest team news and predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Defenders Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are all out for Chelsea, with N’Golo Kante also a longer-term absentee. Rotation is a certainty for Potter given they will finish top regardless.
Bosko Sutalo is the only notable player missing from the Dinamo ranks and they’ll likely go full strength as they bid to prolong their European campaign.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chilwell, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja
Dinamo Zagreb - Livakovic, Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric, Spikic, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubcic, Orsic, Petkovic
Postecoglou doesn’t need extra motivation to improve Celtic
Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou, says that improving his side and developing their skills to compete at the highest level of Europe is all the motivation he needs after the club’s poor Champions League campaign this season.
Two draws with Shakhtar Donetsk are all the Scottish champions have to show from their five group games, which has seen them create more than their fiar share of chances but they haven’t been good enough to convert them. The Hoops have been found wanting in the last third of games but Postecoglou believes this campaign can be built on to improve the team.
"I do this because this club deserves to be at this level and this year has given me the motivation and appetite to make sure we’re here every year and make an impact," he said.
"We get 60,000 at every game, we’ve got an unbelievable stadium that creates the most unique of atmospheres. A club of our size deserves to be playing at this level so that’s where the motivation lies.
"I want this football to make an impact. It’s not about me. I don’t need to prove myself to anybody.
"I’m quite comfortable in the kind of manager I am, but I also know I have a responsibility with this football club to make sure it takes its rightful place amongst the best football clubs in the world."
Real Madrid vs Celtic
Real Madrid and Celtic have met three times in the European Cup/Champions League. The Spanish side lost the first on March 5th, 1980 (0-2), but beat Celtic 3-0 14 days later to progress to the semi-final.
The most recent meeting was the 3-0 win for Real at Celtic Park in September.
This will be the fourth time a Scottish side has faced Real in Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League, with each of the previous three ending in defeats - 0-6 for Rangers in 1963, 1-5 for Kilmarnock in 1965 and 0-3 for Celtic in 1980.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies