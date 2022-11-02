✕ Close 'Haaland is better, but not 100%" Pep will leave striker out of Sevilla game

The Champions League group stages comes to a close this evening with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all secure with places in the knockout rounds. However, there are still some crucial matches taking place with AC Milan and RB Salzburg fighting it out for the final qualifying spot in Group E as well as Benfica attempting to nick top spot in Group H off PSG, not to mention places in the Europa League to fight for.

Manchester City are hoping to remain unbeaten in their group and will look to end their group stages with a victory over Sevilla following consecutive draws to FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola is expected to make a hole heap of changes and rest his key players ahead of the weekend Premier League fixtures. Graham Potter should do something similar for his Chelsea side who have already clinched the top spot in Group E.

Celtic, meanwhile, are chasing a first victory in the Champions League this year but travel to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. A shock victory in Spain would end their lacklustre campaign on a high note.

Follow all the action, goal updates, and major incidents from across the Champions League tonight: