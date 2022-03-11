Chelsea news live: Roman Abramovich sanctioned as doubts grow over Nike’s £900m shirt sponsor deal
The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset and a number of measures imposed but the club have been given special permission to continue with ‘football-related activities’
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned for his links to Vladimir Putin as the UK government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.
The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold amongst other measures.
The proposed sale of the club is also now barred although the government are “open” to it and could give special dispensation to a deal, as long as Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.
Chelsea responded to the off-field chaos with wins over Norwich and West Ham in the Premier League and Women’s Super League respectively, but significant questions remained following a dramatic day of developments.
Chelsea overcome off-field chaos to see off Norwich
Chelsea overcame the chaos of a turbulent day off the pitch to grind out a 3-1 win at Norwich and stay in the driving seat for Champions League qualification.
The Blues took to the field at Carrow Road hours after learning owner Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK Government and had his assets frozen.
It meant Chelsea required a special licence to fulfil this midweek clash, but goals by Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz still clinched all three points.
Boss Thomas Tuchel would have preferred a more comprehensive victory, with Teemu Pukki’s 69th-minute penalty setting up a nervy finale before Havertz’s late strike, but it was a welcome result at the end of another dramatic day for the club, which Abramovich had put up for sale last week amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.
Report here:
Chelsea overcome off-field chaos to see off Norwich amid Roman Abramovich sanctions
Norwich 1-3 Chelsea: Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were on target at Carrow Road as the club were plunged into deeper uncertainty off the pitch
Premier League scores
Newcastle’s third win in a row under Eddie Howe has moved them 10 points clear of the bottom three and now just within four points of the top half after a 2-1 win a Southampton. Goals from Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes either side of half-time helped Newcastle come back from a goal down at St Mary’s and continue their strong form, while Wolves thrashed Watford 4-0 to continue the Hornets’ winless run. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are cruising to a third straight win and are still 3-0 up at Leeds.
Norwich 1-3 Chelsea
Southampton 1-2 Newcastle
Wolves 4-0 Watford
Aston Villa 3-0 Leeds (latest)
FULL-TIME: Norwich 1-3 Chelsea
Three important points for Chelsea, but not the second half Thomas Tuchel would have wanted after Norwich made thing awkward late on. Despite the off-field uncertainty, Chelsea were excellent in the first half and should really have led by more after Chalobah and Mount’s goals in the opening 12 minutes. Norwich’s half-time changes helped turn the tide but it was too little, too late from Dean Smith’s side and Havertz sealed the win late on with an excellent finish from the edge of the box.
GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (HAVERTZ 89’)
Game over. Chelsea came forward through Kante, who played a square ball to Havertz in the box. The forward took a touch to set the ball out from his feet before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top left corner. Great strike, and the three points are heading back with Chelsea.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
86 mins: Close! Lukaku almost makes an instant impact as he drops to the penalty spot to received Loftus-Cheek’s pull-back, but Hanley manages to get a touch on the shot towards the far post and it bobbles out for a corner.
Elsewhere, Wolves have made it four against Norwich while Matty Cash and Calum Chambers have put Villa three up at Leeds.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
83 mins: What a chance for Chelsea to finish the match off! Mount squares from the right but Havertz is unable to stretch and reach the ball at the back post!
Now here come the changes for Chelsea as Kante and Lukaku come on for Kovacic and Werner.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
80 mins: Rashica has made a brilliant impact since coming on and Chalobah is booked after bringing him down following a bursting run from the left. Lees Melou then robs the ball from Havertz outside the box but can’t keep his left-foot shot down.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
77 mins: The second half stats show that Chelsea have dropped off significantly in this second half. Tuchel’s side are down in both possession and shots and look in need of a change or two.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
74 mins: The ball almost falls to Werner in the box but his shot is blocked by Hanley from close range. He may have been offside anyway. Norwich then appeal for a penalty at the other end but it’s waved away by Martin Atkinson.
Norwich 1-2 Chelsea
72 mins: CHANCE! Rachica’s delivery from the right is excellent and is allowed to bounce in the Chelsea box! Hanley follows it in at the back post but he can’t get enough power on the header as Mendy gathers!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies