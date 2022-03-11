✕ Close Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner's record-breaking tenure in numbers

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned for his links to Vladimir Putin as the UK government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

The move sees Chelsea frozen as an asset but given special permission to continue operating as a football club although no match tickets or club merchandise can be sold amongst other measures.

The proposed sale of the club is also now barred although the government are “open” to it and could give special dispensation to a deal, as long as Abramovich doesn’t profit from it financially.

Chelsea responded to the off-field chaos with wins over Norwich and West Ham in the Premier League and Women’s Super League respectively, but significant questions remained following a dramatic day of developments.