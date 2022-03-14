Chelsea news LIVE: Roman Abramovich fallout as Thomas Tuchel long-term future in doubt
Chelsea FC deal with the fallout of Roman Abramovich being disqualified as a director as Thomas Tuchel refuses to commit his long-term future to the club and Nick Candy continues to express interest in takeover
Chelsea continue to deal with the fallout of owner Roman Abramovich being disqualified as a director of the club and sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Vladimir Putin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The UK government initially brought sanctions against the owner last Thursday but despite Abramovich’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities” and are in negotiations with the government to amend some aspects of it.
A statement from the league on Saturday read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club. The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the government which expires on 31 May 2022.”
The disqualification of an owner by the Premier League would normally trigger the sale of their shareholding, however Abramovich had already publicly announced his intention to sell the club and a process has begun with bidders told to press on with submissions. A number are understood to be interested including LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and British property tycoon Nick Candy.
Chelsea adviser Petr Cech admitted he is unsure if the club will be able to finish the season, while on the pitch, Chelsea beat Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday and although head coach Thomas Tuchel promised to see out the campaign at Stamford Bridge, he refused to commit to the club in the longer term.
Nick Candy confirms he’s still interested in buying club
Nick Candy’s vision for a redeveloped Stamford Bridge could hand the British billionaire an edge in the battle to buy Chelsea.
Property tycoon Candy remains interested in bidding for the Champions League holders, despite uncertainty around the club’s sale after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday.
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich’s UK assets are now frozen except for Chelsea, with the west London club handed a special licence to continue trading.
Chelsea’s sale remains technically on hold for now, but the Treasury could issue a new licence to allow a deal to go through – provided Abramovich receives no benefit.
A spokesperson for Candy confirmed the 49-year-old’s continued interest in Chelsea.
“We are examining the details of yesterday’s announcement and we are still interested in making a bid,” said Candy’s spokesperson. “Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.
“In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community.”
A host of US investors still harbour interest in Chelsea, with LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly part of one consortium, and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts another with a strongly rumoured interest.
Prime minister Boris Johnson’s government and the Premier League would likely oversee any Chelsea sale now, and Candy’s status and credentials could sit well with those power brokers.
Candy has already declared his ambition to revamp Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium should he win the race to buy the club.
He is putting together a consortium offer for the Blues and his property sphere nous should find favour in Downing Street and Treasury corridors, it is understood.
Analysts believe a fully modernised and expanded Stamford Bridge could boost Chelsea’s commercial revenues by up to 25 per cent per annum.
That major potential uplift, if coupled with an astute financing plan for the stadium rebuild, is among the main reasons for the continued brisk interest in the Chelsea sale.
Boosting the hotel offering at Stamford Bridge and also conferencing facilities would be among the other offshoots of a stadium rebuild.
Chelsea being run ‘day to day’ claims Petr Cech
Chelsea technical director Petr Cech confessed that the club was being run on a day-to-day basis after the imposition of a spending cap - due to sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich - means that the club may run out of money before the end of the season.
As part of theses sanctions, investments from club sponsors are on hold, ticket sales have been limited and matchday spending has been capped leading to suggestions that Chelsea may fail to pay their players and employees perhaps even run out of cash before the season concludes.
"It’s been devastating to watch what’s happening in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the victims of the situation. I hope people will stop suffering," Cech told Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea’s game against Newcastle yesterday.
“When you compare to what’s been happening here, it’s a difficult situation. We have many questions, we don’t have many answers but we are determined to concentrate on things we can control. We are going day by day to try and finish the season.
“We hope the situation will be clearer soon. We hope people working for the club will be able to get their salaries and to live their lives and work.
“This is a difficult question for me to answer because I don’t have the answers. I don’t know what the lessons will be like in days. Without answers, it’s difficult to plan.”
In more positive news for the Blues, the technical director does not expect to lose manager Thomas Tuchel any time soon, saying:
“Thomas has a contract until 2024, as it stands we’ve been told that the contract will be valued, we hope we will have him as a coach because he’s been brilliant on every level.
“But tomorrow the situation can change and my answer will be irrelevant.”
Thomas Tuchel will ‘absolutely’ stay with Chelsea until at least end of season
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will stay at Chelsea until at least the end of the season and insisted he would drive the sanction-hit club to next week’s Champions League game in Lille himself if he had to.
The Blues boss, speaking after Sunday’s victory over Newcastle thanks to Kai Havertz’s last-gasp winner, revealed little has changed for the club’s first-team set-up so far in the wake of owner Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions.
Abramovich had all his UK assets – barring Chelsea – frozen on Thursday, with the Government claiming to have proved the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s continued war in Ukraine.
Tuchel reaffirmed his immediate commitment and expects a sale to be carried out in standard timescale.
“There’s no doubt I’ll stay until the end of the season, absolutely,” the German said.
Amnesty demand more action on ‘sportswashing’ before Chelsea-Newcastle clash
Amnesty International called on the football authorities to do more to combat ‘sportswashing’ before Chelsea faced Saudi-bankrolled Newcastle at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
It was the Blues’ first home match since sanctions were imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich for his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Newcastle were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in October and Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley said last week she was “really sad” that Abramovich had been effectively stripped of ownership.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has given legally binding assurances, which have been accepted by the Premier League, that the Saudi state will have no control over Newcastle.
Amnesty International UK’s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: “Big money has obviously dominated top-level English football for years, but this game is a particularly stark reminder of the fact we’re now in an era of global sportswashing.”
Tuchel willing to drive ‘seven-seater’ to get Chelsea to Champions League fixture
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, says he is willing to do whatever it takes to get his team to France for their Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Lille on Wednesday.
The government sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich mean the Blues have been limited on how much money they can spend for expenses including travel to away games with the cap currently set at £20,000 per game.
Chelsea are 2-0 up on aggregate in the tie and Tuchel said the team will do anything to get to the game and continue to defend the trophy they won last season.
“My last information is that we have a plane, that we can go by plane and come back by plane,” said the Chelsea boss, “If not we go by train, if not we go by bus – if not, I’ll drive a seven-seater! And I will do. Mark my words I will do; I will arrive there.
“If you’d asked me 20 or 30 years ago if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do I would have said, ‘OK, when do I have to be where?’
“And why should this change? I will be there, we will be there. Of course, organisation-wise, there are some negotiations going on and some talks, but it does not influence me.
“We have brilliant guys who organise the travel, and in every department we have such committed people that for the moment things feel normal.
“I think practically things have changed more for the guys who for example organised the journey to Lille, because they had to figure out how we arrive there.
“But in the end I get the information so for me personally when I come to the building, actually nothing has changed so far. We do our meetings, we prepare training, we talk to doctors, fitness department, talk to the players and do the best training possible.
“And we demand it, from everybody, because this is what makes Chelsea special, and Chelsea a top club.”
Chelsea, football’s grim reality and the ‘huge opportunity’ to the sport’s ownership model
Chelsea fans enjoyed a fleeting moment of joy and exhilaration sparked by the genius of Kai Havertz after 88 minutes of frustration on Sunday. That sublime goal was a welcome distraction to many after a turbulent week, but the cold reality bites today amid the uncertain future of the club. A peculiar atmosphere greeted those in attendance for the match against Newcastle following the financial restrictions imposed on Roman Abramovich. It was a grim outlook for the Premier League as the two clubs that best represent the height of sportswashing fought it out for three points.
The uncomfortable background, from the government sanctions on the Blues to the execution of 81 people on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, was only intensified by the visiting supporters. The Toon Army revelled in their own newfound wealth from their Saudi benefactors, while lauding the miserable outlook of their opponents with Saudi flags seen fluttering in the Shed End throughout.
It is important to state that there is a sizeable contingent of the Chelsea’s fanbase who hold resentment towards the government, failing to observe the bigger picture with their selfish reactions. One fan held up a sign outside Stamford Bridge with the message: “Don’t use Chelsea for your bull**** politics”.
