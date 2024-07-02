Support truly

The Netherlands scraped through their group as one of the third-best sides and will take on high-flying Romania in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

It was 36 years ago that the Netherlands were the European Championship winners, and current manager Ronald Koeman was a part of that side, but the team have a long way to go to try and emulate that success.

Romania on the other hand finished top of Group E, reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2000.

The Netherlands have not been the powerhouse that might have been expected at the tournament, losing to high-flying Austria in their final group game, but they will want to put group-stage woes behind them against Romania.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Romania v Netherlands kicks off at 5pm BST at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST and can also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app and website.

Team news

Koeman has tinkered with the Netherlands’ line up already this tournament, and Xavi Simons is likely to be the preferred choice in the centre of midfield, after Joey Veerman started the previous match.

Denzel Dumfries could also be another change, after Luthsharel Geertruida received the not ahead of him in the previous match.

Predicted line-ups

Romania XI: Nita, Bancu, Burca, Dragusin, Ratiu, Marin, Coman, Stanciu, R Marin, Hagi, Dragus

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Odds

Romania 6/1

Draw 11/4

Netherlands 4/11

Prediction

Despite looking fragile at times in Euro 2024, the Netherlands have a strong squad and enough firepower to progress in the competition. Romania 1-2 Netherlands