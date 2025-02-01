Aston Villa close in on Marcus Rashford loan move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old has been frozen out at Old Trafford under new boss Ruben Amorim and is looking for a new club during the transfer window.

Villa look set to offer him a way out and it is understood the Midlands club are closing in on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Following the departures of Jhon Duran and Emiliano Buendia, Villa are looking for attacking reinforcements before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Villa boss Unai Emery personally targeted Rashford.

The England forward has found himself sidelined by Amorim, who took charge during November following the departure of Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has not played for the club since a 2-1 Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Amorim has told Rashford he “has to change” if he is to have a future at Old Trafford.

Villa are also interested in Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio, but can only bring in players if it is financially viable.

Some funds are available after Duran’s exit to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr was confirmed on Friday in a deal which could be worth up to £71million.

However, Emery has said Ollie Watkins is happy at the club and will not be leaving after Villa rejected a bid from Arsenal, reported to be in the region of £60m, earlier this week.