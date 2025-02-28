Saturday acca betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets & 52/1 accumulator

Saturday’s FA Cup and Championship tips

The FA Cup returns this weekend with 16 teams in action looking to keep alive their hopes of silverware and with five Championship clubs still in the competition there is a huge chance for someone unexpected to do well.

There's a London derby between Palace and Millwall and a Lancashire derby as Burnley make the trip down the M65 to Preston.

We’ve compiled a Saturday accumulator consisting of four wagers from the FA Cup and Leeds’ Championship clash with West Brom, which returns at 52/1 with Unibet.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall prediction

(12.15pm, BBC One)

With seven wins from their last nine matches including an impressive 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, Palace will be confident they can reach the FA Cup quarter-finals when they face Championship side Millwall on Saturday.

So far Oliver Glasner’s side have beaten League One’s Stockport and League Two’s Doncaster Rovers on their way to reaching the last 16.

They go into the game as the huge favourites at a best-price of 5/13 on football betting sites, while you can get 10/1 on a Millwall win and 4/1 on a draw after 90 minutes.

Millwall go into the game with just one win in their last four matches, since knocking Leeds out of the competition in the fourth round.

Palace have won two of the last five meetings between the two sides, with the other three all finished in a draw - there has to be a winner on Saturday, though, with extra time and penalties to follow if we’re all square after 90 minutes.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta took his tally for the season to 20 for club and country and he is the joint leading goalscorer of 2025 with Mo Salah.

He has scored eight in his last nine games and we’re backing him again on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Mateta to score at any time - 8/5 Unibet

Preston vs Burnley prediction

(12.15pm, BBC iPlayer)

There’s another derby over at Deepdale as Preston North End play their Lancashire rivals Burnley in an all-Championship affair, knowing that the EFL will be represented in the last eight by at least one team.

Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table with the best defensive record in Europe, having conceded just nine goals in their 34 league games.

Preston have conceded 41 goals, and they sit 15th in the table, 26 points behind their local rivals. But this is the FA Cup and anything can happen, just ask Plymouth who despite being bottom of the Championship table at the time, beat the Premier League leaders Liverpool.

When the two sides met just two weeks ago at Preston, they battled out a 0-0 draw and while it would be nice to get a more entertaining game this time around, we don’t expect too much.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Under 1.5 goals - 31/20 BetMGM

Bournemouth vs Wolves prediction

(3pm)

Two other sides who have met recently are Bournemouth and Wolves, with the latter coming away from the Vitality Stadium with all three points last weekend.

The Cherries will believe things can be very different this time around if they can keep all 11 players on the pitch. The sending off of Illia Zabarnyi after just 31 minutes proved costly.

Both league matches this season have been won by the away side with Andoni Iraola’s side winning 4-2 at Molineux thanks largely to a hat-trick by Justin Kluivert and we’re expecting more of a repeat of this scoreline rather than a 1-0.

They are separated in the league table by 10 places and 21 points and it’s hard to see past a Bournemouth win if Iraola takes the fixture seriously.

Wolves will need to be wary of Kluivert after the Dutch forward scored a stunning goal vs Brighton on Tuesday. That was his 13th of the season in all competitions and a chance is taken on him at the current prices on betting sites adding to his tally.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Kluivert to score at any time - 43/20 Unibet

Leeds vs West Brom prediction

(12.30pm, Sky Sports Football)

In one of the early kick-offs in the Championship, Leeds have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points from Sheffield United, who face QPR at 3pm.

West Brom are fifth in the table, but 24 points behind Leeds and they have won just one of their last 13 away games at Elland Road, drawing four and losing eight since their last victory in January 2007.

Daniel Farke’s side have lost just three times so far this season, losing 1-0 to Burnley, Millwall and Blackburn and that last defeat came 18 games ago in November.

The two sides played out a goalless draw last time around, but Leeds have found their scoring touch and the goals markets on betting apps provide some interesting options for this fixture.

They came from a goal down to win 3-1 against second-placed Sheffield United on Monday and have scored 20 goals in their last six outings.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Leeds to score more than 2.5 goals - 31/20 BetMGM

