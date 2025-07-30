The new Scottish Premiership season gets underway on 2 August, with the country’s top sides fighting for titles, European football and top-flight survival across the next nine months.

The Premiership is the top tier of Scottish football, featuring the best 12 sides in the country, and while Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers have historically dominated the top flight, betting interest in the SPFL extends far beyond the title race.

This page will detail Scottish Premiership odds for the new season, helping punters stay up to date with the various markets throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Punters can find SPFL odds on league winner, betting without Rangers and Celtic, relegation markets, and top scorer prices.

Scottish Premiership Title Odds

Punters will find the latest SPL winner odds in this section.

The Scottish Premiership has long been dominated by Celtic and Rangers, who often enter the season as short-priced favourites. And in recent years the title race has certainly been a two-horse race, with Celtic winning 13 of the last 14 SPL titles.

Celtic and Rangers are now locked together on 55 championships, with Aberdeen next with four in the all-time standings. In fact, Aberdeen were the last non-Old Firm side to win the title, in the 1984/85 season.

Long-shots have historically found it difficult to compete across a 38-game season, with Aberdeen having been a prime example last season, making a strong start but fading away.

Remember that Scottish Premiership outright odds will change throughout the season, often mainly influenced by the recent results of the two Old Firm sides.

SPL Match Betting Odds

The Scottish Premiership features 12 teams, with each club playing 38 games across the season. The first round of fixtures begins on the weekend of 2 August, with the final round on 16 and 17 May.

The league operates a two-phase format. In the first phase, each team plays every other team three times (the home and away split is not perfectly balanced).

After 33 matches, the league splits into a top six and bottom six. Each team then plays five additional matches against sides in their section, completing the 38-game campaign.

Without Rangers & Celtic Odds

This betting market removes the Old Firm clubs from the title equation and focuses on the 'best of the rest' in the league.

The so-called ‘without Rangers and Celtic’ odds reflect finishing positions behind the traditional top two. The team finishing third is therefore likely to win this market, based on the last five seasons.

This section allows for competitive SPFL betting beyond the usual duopoly.

Scottish Premiership Relegation Odds

This section will detail the latest Scottish Premiership odds for relegation.

The Scottish Premiership operates a 12-team format, with the side finishing last automatically relegated to the Championship, and 11th entering a play-off.

Newly promoted clubs are often listed among the favourites for relegation, though not always rightly.

Scottish Premiership relegation odds typically shift rapidly through the season, especially after the post-split fixtures are confirmed.

Scottish Premiership Top Scorer Odds

This section will detail the latest SPL top scorer odds. The top scorer market is one of the more competitive ante-post betting markets in the SPL.

While players from Celtic and Rangers often lead this race due to high goal volume, players from other clubs do mount a challenge, with Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland winning the award in 2023/24.

These outsiders challenging for what’s knowm as the ‘Tartan Boot’ opens up the possibility of each-way wagers. Each-way terms tend to cover the top three in the SPL top scorer charts and pay out at 1/4 the starting odds.

Before betting on this market, note that it can shift due to injuries, penalty taking duties or January transfers.

Previous Scottish Premiership Top Scorers

Season Player Club Goals 2024/25 Cyriel Dessers Rangers 18 2023/24 Lawrence Shankland Hearts 24 2022/23 Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic 27 2021/22 Georgios Giakoumakis Celtic 13 2020/21 Odsonne Edouard Celtic 18

