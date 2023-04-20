Sevilla vs Man Utd LIVE: Line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League quarter-final
The tie is delicately poised after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg
Manchester United travel to Sevilla with their Europa League quarter-final tie in the balance after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last week. Erik ten Hag’s side looked to be cruising towards a semi-final spot but were pegged back by two late own goals.
The Red Devils are yet to beat Sevilla in four previous attempts in major European competitions, although the six-time Europa League winners are currently in the bottom half of the LaLiga table and were lucky not to lose the first leg.
United are competing in all of the available cup competetions and have hopes of winning a treble this season, with their trip to Spain coming ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.
The good news though is that Marcus Rashford is available after a minor injury. He missed last week’s draw at Old Trafford but was back in training this week and should feature at some point this evening. However, Bruno Fernandes will play no part after his booking in the first leg sees him serve a suspension.
Follow all the action as Sevilla host Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals:
Sevilla vs Man Utd prediction
A Manchester United side missing key figures in Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford, although only from the start, is stunned by Sevilla in extra time.
Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United
Sevilla vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Sevilla XI: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Marcao, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić, Gudelj; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Eriksen, Sancho; Martial
What is the early team news?
Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United training ahead of the trip to Spain and is in the squad to face Sevilla after missing the past two games.
Tyrell Malacia missed Sunday’s trip to Forest with a sore knee but also trained on Wednesday.
Marcel Sabitzer, who pulled out of the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an issue in the warm-up, also worked with the group, but Scott McTominay did not.
Bruno Fernandes is another out of Thursday’s match as he serves a one-match suspension at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.
How to watch Sevilla vs Man Utd
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 20 April.
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
Sevilla vs Man Utd
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage on tonight’s Europa League action where Manchester United look to book a spot in the semi-finals.
Erik ten Hag’s men threw away a two goal lead at Old Trafford last time out as two late own goals cost them a victory. Sevilla, who were the second best team by far, left Manchester with a handy draw and will be confident of overcoming the Red Devils in Spain tonight.
Bruno Fernandes is suspended and leaves a big gap in United’s midfield. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro should be able cover and United are boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford.
They have work to do though and will need to beat Sevilla away from home in order to progress. We’ll have all the action and build-up throughout the night so stick with us.
