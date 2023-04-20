✕ Close United first leg collapse "unacceptable" says Ten Hag

Manchester United travel to Sevilla with their Europa League quarter-final tie in the balance after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last week. Erik ten Hag’s side looked to be cruising towards a semi-final spot but were pegged back by two late own goals.

The Red Devils are yet to beat Sevilla in four previous attempts in major European competitions, although the six-time Europa League winners are currently in the bottom half of the LaLiga table and were lucky not to lose the first leg.

United are competing in all of the available cup competetions and have hopes of winning a treble this season, with their trip to Spain coming ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

The good news though is that Marcus Rashford is available after a minor injury. He missed last week’s draw at Old Trafford but was back in training this week and should feature at some point this evening. However, Bruno Fernandes will play no part after his booking in the first leg sees him serve a suspension.

Follow all the action as Sevilla host Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals: