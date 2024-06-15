Is Slovenia v Denmark on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Slovenia and Denmark will be looking to start Euro 2024 strongly as the two sides meet in Stuttgart.

The pair contest Group C with Serbia and England, who get their campaigns underway later on Sunday.

These two are familiar foes having progressed together from qualifying Group H, finishing level on 22 points and edging out Finland and Kazakhstan.

It is 14 years since Slovenia last appeared at a major tournament, but they showed their threat with a win over Portugal in March and may just fancy their chances against a side they know well.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Slovenia vs Denmark?

Slovenia vs Denmark is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 16 June at MHPArena in Stuttgart.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.10pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Slovenia have injury questions over Sandi Lovric and Benjamin Verbic, who might both contend to start in midfield if fit. Miha Blazic and Peter Stojanovic are also doubts.

Simon Kjaer has retained the captaincy for Euro 2024 but the veteran centre-half is unlikely to feature in every game, with Denmark well stocked at the back. Victor Nelsson was originally named in the squad but will miss the tournament through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Bah; Hojlund, Wind.

Odds

Slovenia win 9/2

Draw 13/5

Denmark win 4/2

Prediction

Slovenia 1-2 Denmark

