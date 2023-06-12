Jump to content

Liveupdated1686554570

Soccer Aid LIVE: England vs World XI result and final score after Kem Cetinay and Robbie Keane goals

The former Love Island star created history to become the top scorer in the event’s history, earning the World XI a fifth successive victory

Jack Rathborn
Monday 12 June 2023 08:22
England and World XI practice penalties ahead of Soccer Aid 2023

Kem Cetinay created Soccer Aid history to inspire the World XI to a fifth successive victory over England in the 2023 version of the charity football match.

The former Love Island star combined with former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane to blow the Three Lions away in the second half at Old Trafford.

After the drama of comedian Lee Mack’s winning penalty for the World XI last year, there was a clear winner in this year’s game.

Usain Bolt gave the World XI the lead, but England stormed back in the second half thanks to Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Paul Scholes capitalising on questionable goalkeeping from UFC champion Leon Edwards.

The biggest charity football match in the world, which raised £14,619,005 for Unicef by full-time, saw new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout ahead of his return to the club game next month.

Keane would then hit a quick-fire double, forcing England manager and rapper Stormzy to gamble, which left gaps open for the World XI to expose.

And Cetinay would race clear with 10 minutes remaining, running the length of the pitch before slamming home the fourth.

The goal moved him clear as the all-time top scorer with five strikes, while it also condemned England to a fifth successive defeat in the annual charity football match. Relive all the action from Old Trafford below:

WATCH: Kem Cetinay’s stunning solo effort for World XI at Soccer Aid 2023

Watch Kem Cetinay’s stunning solo effort to move clear as the top scorer in the event’s history.

Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 23:30
Liam Payne reacts to England’s Soccer Aid 2023 defeat to World XI

Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 23:00
Soccer Aid 2023: England’s Tom Grennan wins Player of the Match

Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 22:39
Soccer Aid 2023: World XI celebrate after defeating England

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 22:07
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2023 has so far raised £14,619,005 for Unicef.

An incredible total with the total still to rise until Tuesday’s deadline.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:56
World XI defeat England to earn fifth successive Soccer Aid victory

What a second-half performance.

Keane and Cetinay deadly for the World XI and England had no answer.

Pochettino has a victory before he joins Chelsea and it’s a fifth successive victory for the World XI.

(Getty Images)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(PA)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:47
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

It's history for Cetinay, that's his fifth Soccer Aid goal, it makes him the all-time top scorer on five.

Surpassing Clarence Seedorf.

England with a mountain to climb and less than 10 minutes remaining.

(Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:38
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

England running out of time, but countering the World XI with pace.

Aluko cuts in from the right, patience from England now.

But Cetinay on the counter, GOAL! Superb, 2-4!

(PA)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:35
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

GOAL! It’s another for the World XI and it’s another for Robbie Keane, 2-3!

Paddy McGuinness couldn’t cope with the chaos inside the box.

And the ball fell nicely for Keane, who adjusted his body and chipped it into the roof of the net with McGuinness scrambling on the turf.

(PA)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:25
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

GOAL!

Robbie Keane with a thunderbolt, in off the woodwork as it nestled into the top corner, superb!

It was classic Keane, the way he got it out of his feet and opened the body up. Cetinay is lively too, the World XI are on top with the game level at 2-2.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jack Rathborn11 June 2023 21:19

