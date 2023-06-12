✕ Close England and World XI practice penalties ahead of Soccer Aid 2023

Kem Cetinay created Soccer Aid history to inspire the World XI to a fifth successive victory over England in the 2023 version of the charity football match.

The former Love Island star combined with former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane to blow the Three Lions away in the second half at Old Trafford.

After the drama of comedian Lee Mack’s winning penalty for the World XI last year, there was a clear winner in this year’s game.

Usain Bolt gave the World XI the lead, but England stormed back in the second half thanks to Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Paul Scholes capitalising on questionable goalkeeping from UFC champion Leon Edwards.

The biggest charity football match in the world, which raised £14,619,005 for Unicef by full-time, saw new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout ahead of his return to the club game next month.

Keane would then hit a quick-fire double, forcing England manager and rapper Stormzy to gamble, which left gaps open for the World XI to expose.

And Cetinay would race clear with 10 minutes remaining, running the length of the pitch before slamming home the fourth.

The goal moved him clear as the all-time top scorer with five strikes, while it also condemned England to a fifth successive defeat in the annual charity football match. Relive all the action from Old Trafford below: