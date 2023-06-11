Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid 2023 kicks off tonight at Old Trafford as two teams of famous faces come together to raise money for charity.

England Euros winner Jill Scott captains the England team under the management of Harry Redknapp, with Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah and Gary Neville among her teammates for the home side.

The World XI will be led by Usain Bolt after glory last year, with Lee Mack, Roberto Carlos and Tommy Fury all featuring for a team led by the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sells tickets in support of Unicef UK.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charity match on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. Soccer Aid will also be available to view on STV, or via ITVX online.

What are the line ups?

England

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

Coaches

Stormzy

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kalyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

Coach

Mauricio Pochettino

Robbie Keane

Martin Compston

Mel C

How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?

Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.