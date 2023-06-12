Watch the moment the World XI lifted the Soccer Aid trophy after beating England 4-2 at Old Trafford.

The charity football match returned on Sunday (11 June), raising an incredible £14,619,005 for Unicef by full-time.

Kem Cetinay made Soccer Aid history by becoming top scorer - he now has five goals over the years - as the World XI won 4-2 on the night.

Cetinay rounded off the scoring after his captain and Olympian Usain Bolt scored the first goal before half-time.

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield got England level after the break and Paul Scholes then put the Three Lions ahead.

However, Robbie Keane stole the spotlight, scoring a double to put the World XI back in front, before Cetinay confirmed the team’s fifth consecutive win.