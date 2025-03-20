When is Soccer Aid 2025? Date, time and players for England and World XI
England will look to defend the trophy after last year’s 6-3 win over the World XI ended a six-year drought at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Aid is back for 2025 with the charity football match returning to Old Trafford as England battle the World XI.
The Three Lions secured redemption last year with victory for the first time since 2018 thanks to a 6–3 win at Stamford Bridge.
The match, put on to raise money for UNICEF, generated more than £15m in donations last year with the likes of Eden Hazard and Alessandro del Piero featuring in an entertaining nine-goal contest. It was a tough night for Olympics legend Usain Bolt though, with the Jamaican rupturing his Achilles tendon to leave him in agony as a stretcher carried him off the pitch.
This year, former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury, currently retired since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, will now take charge of England as manager, having teased a return to the ring at the stadium of his beloved Red Devils. The Theatre of Dreams will welcome some Manchester United legends, too, including Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s charity match:
When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?
Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.
How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?
You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices.
Who is playing?
The full squads are yet to be confirmed, but a number of current and former players, as well as celebrities have been announced.
England
Manager and coaches
Tyson Fury
Wayne Rooney
David James
Harry Redknapp
Vicky McClure
Robbie Williams
Players
Sir Mo Farah
Wayne Rooney
Louis Tomlinson
Gary Neville
Paul Scholes
Steven Bartlett
Joe Hart
Angry Ginge
Toni Duggan
Steph Houghton
Jill Scott
Alex Brooker
Jermain Defoe
Tom Grennan
Sam Quek
Sam Thompson
Paddy McGuinnes
World XI
Kaylyn Kyle
Livi “Diamond” Sheldon
Leonardo Bonucci
Lee Mack
Nadia Nadim
Gorka Marquez
