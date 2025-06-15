Soccer Aid 2025: Who’s playing, how to watch and when is England vs World XI?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soccer Aid is back for 2025 with the charity football match returning to Old Trafford as England battle the World XI. The Three Lions secured redemption last year with victory for the first time since 2018 thanks to a 6–3 win at Stamford Bridge.

The match, put on to raise money for UNICEF, generated more than £15m in donations last year with the likes of Eden Hazard and Alessandro del Piero featuring in an entertaining nine-goal contest. It was a tough night for Olympics legend Usain Bolt though, with the Jamaican rupturing his Achilles tendon to leave him in agony as a stretcher carried him off the pitch.

This year, former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury, currently retired since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, will now take charge of England as manager, having teased a return to the ring at the stadium of his beloved Red Devils. The Theatre of Dreams will welcome some Manchester United legends, too, including Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s charity match:

When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices. Coverage starts at 6pm BST.

Who is playing?

The full squads are now confirmed, with a number of current and former players, as well as celebrities being announced.

England

Manager and coaches

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Tyson Fury (Boxer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Vicky McClure (Actor)

Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

Players

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Toni Duggan (Former footballer)

Angry Ginge (YouTuber)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Joe Hart (Former footballer)

Steph Houghton (Former footballer)

Aaron Lennon (Former footballer)

Dame Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medallist)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality)

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

Michael Carrick (Former footballer)

Phil Jagielka (Former footballer)

Roman Kemp (Radio host)

Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Bella Ramsey (Actor)

World XI

Managers/coaches

Peter Schmeichel (Former footballer)

Players

Tony Bellew (Former boxer)

Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)

Tobi Brown (YouTube star)

Martin Compston (Actor)

Richard Gadd (Actor)

Bryan Habana (Former rugby star)

Dermot Kennedy (Musician)

Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Gorka Marquez (Dancer)

Nadia Nadim (Footballer)

Livi Sheldon (Gladiators star)

Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer)

Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer)

Harry Kewell (Former footballer)

Big Zuu (YouTube star)

Noah Beck (Actor)

Carlos Tevez (Former footballer)

Billy Wingrove (Football freestyler)

Robbie Keane (Former footballer)

John O'Shea (Former footballer)

Maisie Adam (Comedian)

David Trezeguet (Former footballer)

Nicky Byrne (Singer)

Kheira Hamraoui (Former footballer)

Asim Chaudhry (Comedian)

Hosts

Alex Scott

Dermot O'Leary

Commentators

Sam Matterface

Iain Sterling

Jason Manford

Officials

Rebecca Welsh

Natalie Aspinall

Emily Carney

Jane Simms

