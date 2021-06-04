The two previous winners of the European Championships face off tonight as Spain and Portugal meet in a friendly at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Defending champions Portugal have grown stronger since their Euro 2016 triumph, with Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias joining Cristiano Ronaldo to form a star-studded team and make Fernando Santos’ side one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Spain, who were winners in 2008 and 2012, are without Sergio Ramos for the championships but still boast a strong squad full of quality players. Defender Aymeric Laporte will be in line to make his Spain debut after switching allegiances from France.

Portugal have been drawn with France and Germany in Group F, which is perhaps why they were keen to agree to a high-calibre fixture one week before the tournament, while Spain face Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in Group E.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the friendly match this evening:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 6:30pm BST on Friday 4 June.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 6:25pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Spain are set to pick Unai Simon in goal ahead of David de Gea, with Marcos Llorente expected to fill in at right back. Gerard Moreno has established himself as Spain’s number 9, and could be joined by Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo in Spain’s attack.

Portugal are spoilt for options in their attack. Ronaldo’s place in the side in without question, and the Juventus forward can expect to be joined by Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva while Diogo Jota returns to full fitness. Jose Fonte is likely to get the nod ahead of Pepe as Dias’ centre-back partner following a strong season with Lille.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; Llorente, P Torres, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Thiago, Koke; F Torres, Moreno, Olmo

Portugal: Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Guerreiro; Pereira, Moutinho, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Felix

Odds

Spain: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Portugal: 21/10

Predication

Both sides will look to take the game to the opposition, resulting in an enjoyable first half in which both teams scores, before the game is slowed down by substitutions in the second half. Spain 1-1 Portugal