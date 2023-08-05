✕ Close England Lionesses train ahead of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

The Women’s World Cup knockout stages get underway this morning as Spain face Switzerland in the last-16.

It’s been a tournament defined by shocks and surprises so far, after a group stage that saw Germany, Brazil and Canada crash out while Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco advanced to the knockout phase for the first time.

Switzerland will look to keep the upsets coming as they take on Spain in Auckland. The Swiss have been defensively resilient so far and did not concede a single goal as they topped Group A ahead of Norway, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Spain, meanwhile, are looking to respond to their 4-0 defeat against Japan in their final game of Group C. That result increased the pressure on head coach Jorge Vilda, as Spain look to rediscover their early form that made them contenders for the World Cup.

Follow live updates from Switzerland vs Spain in the Women’s World Cup last-16, followed by Japan vs Norway.