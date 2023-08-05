Spain vs Switzerland LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as last-16 begins
The Women’s World Cup last-16 gets underway in Australia and New Zealand after a group stage full of shocks and upsets
The Women’s World Cup knockout stages get underway this morning as Spain face Switzerland in the last-16.
It’s been a tournament defined by shocks and surprises so far, after a group stage that saw Germany, Brazil and Canada crash out while Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco advanced to the knockout phase for the first time.
Switzerland will look to keep the upsets coming as they take on Spain in Auckland. The Swiss have been defensively resilient so far and did not concede a single goal as they topped Group A ahead of Norway, New Zealand and the Philippines.
Spain, meanwhile, are looking to respond to their 4-0 defeat against Japan in their final game of Group C. That result increased the pressure on head coach Jorge Vilda, as Spain look to rediscover their early form that made them contenders for the World Cup.
Follow live updates from Switzerland vs Spain in the Women’s World Cup last-16, followed by Japan vs Norway.
Spain head coach Jorge Vilda warned that his team won’t forget the 4-0 defeat to Japan as they begin their knockout stage campaign against Switzerland.
“These types of defeats leave a deep mark upon us,” he said. “But they are also necessary in the evolutionary development of the team and process of growth.
“We haven’t forgotten about it and we will not forget about it.
“Switzerland have something very valuable, that in three games no-one scored a goal against them. That means that the defence is very solid.”
Spain are playing in just their second knockout game at the World Cup, after being knocked out in the last-16 by the USA four years ago.
The upsets at the Women’s World Cup group stage started on the opening day and ended with the biggest of all. Germany, the two-time champions and among the tournament favourites, are out before the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, a result that ranks as both the most stunning shock the tournament has ever seen, while also simply continuing the theme of the greatest group stage ever played at the Women’s World Cup. After all, hadn’t we learned to expect the unexpected?
A 1-1 draw against South Korea sealed Germany’s fate, following their dramatic 2-1 defeat to Colombia earlier in Group H. It meant Morocco, making their Women’s World Cup debut, progressed ahead of the side who thrashed them 6-0 in the opening round. The first-ever 32-team Women’s World Cup and the decision to expand from 24 teams has been a resounding triumph: rather than creating a more predictable group stage, it has done the opposite and led to wonderfully chaotic, thrilling tournament football.
How the Women’s World Cup produced its greatest ever group stage
The tournament has delivered stunning shocks, upsets and an unpredictable last-16, and now every country in the world should believe they are capable of the same if they support women’s football
After 16 days and a group stage that was full of twists and turns, the state of play at the Women’s World Cup remains largely as it was before the start of the tournament: there is no standout favourite. Despite the shock exits of Germany, Brazil, and Canada, the tournament remains open to a number of teams and the list of contenders grew as the group stage progressed. No one is ruling out anyone, though as ever, when it comes to teams punching above their weight, the question at this point in the World Cup is how long they can sustain their momentum.
One of the differences between this year’s last-16 to four years ago and previous tournaments is there are more games than usual at this stage where there is a clear underdog. That, of course, is a result of a group phase like no other in Australia and New Zealand and its string of high-profile shocks. South Africa-Netherlands, Nigeria-England, Morocco-France, and even Jamaica-Colombia, all carry the edge of potential surprises.
How to watch today’s matches
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
The Women’s World Cup knockout rounds are set after the group stages featured a number of shocks and stunning upsets in Australia and New Zealand.
Germany, Brazil and Canada were all knocked out in the groups, with Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco among those through to the last-16 for the first time.
England are looking strong after Sarina Wiegman’s tactical tweak released Lauren James, with the Lionesses forward scoring twice in the 6-1 win against China.
It means England will play Nigeria in the last-16, with the knockout stages getting underway on Saturday with Switzerland vs Spain and Japan vs Norway.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
Good morning!
