Premier League leaders Arsenal travel north to face Sunderland AFC in Saturday’s late kick-off this week, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to maintain their six-point lead at the top as they face the surprise package of the season so far.

The Gunners have been impervious in recent weeks as they have overtaken champions Liverpool to build that six-point lead, and the dominant nature of their recent performances – which have seen no goals conceded since 28 September – meaning that betting sites are now pricing Arsenal odds-on in the latest Premier League title odds.

Arteta has built his side with such defensive solidity that they will rarely head into any matches as underdogs this season, but there is still plenty of time left to come unstuck, and with some questions around the attack in their recent wins, they might need to produce some more attacking flair at times if they are to go all the way.

This weekend brings one of those fixtures that could be a potential banana skin too, with a trip up north to the Stadium of Light to face a high-flying Sunderland that have risen to fourth in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris has hit the ground running in the top flight to the surprise of many, managing to blend a core of Championship players with big summer signings as the Black Cats have marauded up the table, and though it feels unlikely that the club will be able to keep up this form for the entirety of the season, their quick start means they are now priced as high as 9/1 in the most recent Premier League relegation odds.

Playing without the pressure of relegation may enable Sunderland to stay in the top half – or even more – as the season progresses, and while they will not measure their progress with results against the likes of Arsenal, this match does offer the chance to test themselves against one of the world’s most in-form sides.

However, while home fans will hope for the best this weekend, the early Premier League odds are not promising with Premier League bookmakers with the Black Cats big-priced underdogs, while the Gunners are odds-on.

Sunderland vs Arsenal prediction: Another clean sheet in Gunners win

This match sees first face fourth in a battle between two sides who have surprised many neutrals and pundits – and probably their own fans too – this season.

Arsenal were always going to be title contenders in 2025/26 but the nature of their performances, especially since the loss to Liverpool, has been a huge surprise, with exceptional defensive organisation meaning the Gunners haven't conceded in over a month of football.

While the attacking can leave something to be desired at times, the fact remains that it is extremely difficult to beat a team that doesn’t concede, and this way if playing has seen Arsenal open up a six-point gap on Manchester City in second.

The Gunners have won all of their last 10 matches and haven't conceded since their last trip this far north, when they let in a Nick Woltemade goal from a set-piece in a 2-1 win over Newcastle on 28 September.

That win – at a venue they have struggled at in recent seasons – could well be seen as a turning point for a more mature Arsenal side, with the Gunners winning all eight of their games since then with an aggregate score of 17-0.

At the same time, Sunderland have lost just one of their last five matches as they climbed up the table into fourth, though the loss to Manchester United showed they can struggle against sides with more firepower.

In addition, the recent home draw to Everton proved that they can be lacking in firepower themselves at times, which is reflected in the three occasions so far this season in which they have failed to find the net. Overall, they’ve scored six times in their last five matches, conceding four in that time.

Le Bris can expect mixed form from his side at they continue to settle in the top flight, but it would take a huge slice of luck and a miraculous performance to beat the Gunners at any point, let alone when they haven’t conceded in their last eight matches.

Sunderland will certainly give it a go but considering the Gunners’ defence have held firm for so long, it is difficult to see the hosts scoring at all. The Gunners’ bubble might burst soon, but it is unlikely to come against a newly promoted Sunderland side, so we think a wager on Arsenal to win to nil could offer surprisingly good value on betting apps.

Sunderland vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil - 11/10 William Hill

Sunderland vs Arsenal betting tip: Trossard impact on Wearside

Leandro Trossard has popped up with some important goals and assists in recent weeks for the Gunners – including the only goal in the 1-0 win over Fulham.

Perhaps surprisingly, the 30 -year-old appears to have become one of the players Arteta relies on, having completed 70 or more minutes in nine of the last eleven Arsenal matches in all competitions, only being rested against Port Vale and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Trossard has scored three goals and registered four assists this season, though the Belgian seems to have hit form recently, having registered a goal or assist in three of his last four outings.

He has been preferred to Gabriel Martinelli in recent weeks and seems to have made the left wing position his own, dovetailing well with Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka in the bigger games.

To that end, with football betting sites not offering a lot of value on the market across Arsenal’s other attacking players, and with Trossard likely to feature heavily at the Stadium of Light, we think a wager on the Belgian to score or assist could prove good value.

Sunderland vs Arsenal prediction 2: Leandro Trossard to score or assist - 11/10 Bet365

