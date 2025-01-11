Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham travel to National League side Tamworth in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (12:30pm, ITV1) and will be buoyed by finally ending their four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Lucas Bergvall scored the only goal of the game to give Spurs a narrow lead in the Carabao Cup semi-final with the second leg to come next month.

It was the perfect shot in the arm for Ange Postecoglou’s side who lost three and drew one of their previous four matches, including a 6-3 defeat by Liverpool.

In Tamworth they face a team who have won just one of their last seven matches and currently sit 16th in the table, after back-to-back promotions saw them return to the National League for the first time since 2014.

They have beaten League One sides Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach the third round for only the fourth time and the first time since 2012, when they were beaten 2-0 by Everton.

Their recent run of form has seen manager Andy Peaks sign a new full-time contract to run until 2027, which means he will leave his job as a support worker at Tresham College in Kettering to focus full-time on the Lambs.

This is a far cry from the job Postecoglou has at Spurs and Peaks will be relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against the Australian.

Football betting sites price Spurs at 13/1 to win the FA Cup for the first time since 1991, behind Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and favourites Manchester City in the market.

Spurs spurred on by Wednesday’s win

Tottenham have won their last nine FA Cup ties against non-league opponents, the last time they were beaten by such a side came way back in 1915 when they were defeated by Norwich, but there were only two Football League divisions back then.

They have also only lost at the third-round stage once in the last 17 seasons, when they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in January 2014.

Add to that the fact that Tamworth have never been beyond the third round, the odds are really stacked in Spurs’ favour, regardless of their injury woes – after all if they can keep a clean sheet against the highest scorers and also score against one of the meanest defences they should be able to overcome the Lambs.

Betting sites are all backing Spurs for the win at 1/5 and you can get 15/1 on a home win and 7/1 on the tie to be all square after 90 minutes. We think there’s value in Spurs to triumph by two goals, however, with Tamworth unlikely to completely roll over.

Tamworth vs Tottenham prediction 1: Tottenham to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Son to shine in Tamworth

Tottenham captain Son Heung Min seems to love playing in the FA Cup, with no player having been involved in more goals (from the first round onwards) since he made his debut in the competition during the 2015/16 season.

He has scored 14 goals and assisted 11 more and he would love to be among the goals on Sunday for the first time in six games.

The 32-year-old, who has just extended his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a further year, is 17/4 on some betting apps to score first on Sunday. You can also get 13/10 on him to score anytime or 4/11 to score or assist.

Tamworth vs Tottenham prediction 2: Son to score first – 17/4 BetVictor

