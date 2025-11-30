Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said the home supporters who booed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario during the 2-1 defeat to Fulham “can’t be true fans”.

Vicario was jeered by some Spurs supporters when he touched the ball after his error led to Fulham doubling their lead inside six minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It gave Spurs a mountain to climb and although Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back after half time, in an improved second-half performance, Frank’s side fell to another defeat.

Tottenham have not won a Premier League game at home since the opening weekend of the season while the past week has seen losses against Arsenal, PSG and now Fulham.

There were loud boos at both half-time and full-time and while Frank said supporters could voice their frustration at the team, he drew the line at the booing of Vicario.

“I didn't like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times when he touched the ball,” Frank told Sky Sports after the defeat.

“They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

“We do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."

open image in gallery Frank called out the Tottenham fans for their reaction towards Vicario ( Action Images via Reuters )

After Fulham’s Kenny Tete opened the scoring inside four minutes, Vicario was caught off his line as he dribbled into trouble and was punished by Harry Wilson from long range.

The Italian goalkeepers addressed the boos he faced afterwards and apologised for his mistake. “It's part of football,” he said. “I’m a big man.”

“We can't be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It's on us to stay calm.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We are lacking in a little bit of composure and calmness at the moment. Today is a bad defeat and tough to accept.”

open image in gallery Vicario was caught off his line as Wilson doubled Fulham’s lead from distance ( Getty Images )

Tottenham have the second-worst home record in the Premier League this season, only ahead of winless Wolves, and they made a nightmare start against Fulham.

“When you're down 2-0 after six minutes, there is a mountain to climb,” Frank said. “When you're in a bad spell, everything seems to go against you as well - the first was a deflected shot, the second is a mistake from Vic.

“It is OK that [the fans] are frustrated, because we haven't won at home for a long time. We all badly want to win so I'm fine with them booing after the game, but during the game I hope it was one incident and it never happens again.”

Tottenham have now lost four of their last six Premier League games but their dismal home form predates Frank’s tenure, with Spurs only winning three of their last 21 home league matches and suffering 10 home league defeats in 2025 under both Frank and former manager Ange Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, Frank said he did not see Pedro Porro’s furious reaction to Tottenham’s defeat, as the right back appeared to argue with team-mate Lucas Bergvall over whether the Spurs players would applaud the home fans at full-time.

Porro looked to be angered by Bergvall wanting to applaud and could be seen screaming Bergvall’s name as the 19-year-old started to walk around the pitch and show his appreciation to the remaining home supporters.

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Porro did not applaud the fans and instead went down the tunnel, removing his shirt as he did so.

His frustration comes just weeks after Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence ignored Frank’s instructions to applaud the Spurs fans after their home defeat against Chelsea, with the pair later apologising.

Frank said he did not see Porro’s reaction but added: “We are in a tough spell right now and for my players it is about being as calm as possible and doing everything we can to work through it.”